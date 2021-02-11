Genshin Impact Rosaria Character Guide

Rosaria made her debut in Genshin Impact Version 1.2 during the Dragonspine story, but she has yet to appear as a playable character in-game. That should change soon if rumors and beta leaks hold out, meaning those eager to get their hands on this goth nun may have something to look forward to in the coming month or two.

We don’t know precisely when Rosaria will arrive, but we do have an idea as to what her kit looks like, and what materials she’ll need for ascension thanks to information from the closed beta, provided by the ever excellent Honey Hunter World (who have her stats listed if that’s what you’re looking for). For the time being this “guide” will only list Rosaria’s abilities, passives, constellations, ascension materials, and talent level-up materials. Once she’s closer to launching and her kit is essentially finalized we’ll update this article with equipment and weapon build suggestions.

Genshin Impact Rosaria Character Breakdown

Below will be listed Rosaria’s full set of attacks and abilities, her passive talents, constellations, and finally all of her ascension and talent material requirements. Since this information hasn’t been officially confirmed as of publication (it’s all from the closed beta), any and all of this can change between now and Rosaria’s debut. I’ll add a build portion with suggested artifacts and weapons to this guide once she’s closer to going live. You can find guides for other characters by following the link here to our complete Genshin Impact character list.

Rosaria Attacks and Abilities

Melee Attack: Spear of Worship Normal Attack: Perform up to five consecutive spear strikes. Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage impact.

Elemental Skill: Ravaging Confession Rosaria swiftly shifts her position to appear behind her target, then pierces and slashes it with her polearm, dealing Cryo damage. This ability cannot be used to travel behind opponents of a larger build.

Elemental Burst: Last Rites Rosaria’s signature act of prayer. After swinging her weapon to slash nearby opponents, she summons a frigid Ice Lance that strikes the ground, dealing Cryo damage both times. While active, the Ice Lance will periodically release cold air, dealing Cryo damage to the surrounding opponents.



Rosaria Passive Talents

Extracted Confession When Rosaria strikes an opponent from behind using Ravaging Confession, Rosaria’s Crit Rate increases by 12% for 5s.

Shadow Samaritan Casting Last Rites increases Crit Rate of all nearby party members (except Rosaria herself) by 15% of Rosaria’s Crit Rate for 10s. Crit Rate Bonus gained this way cannot exceed 15%.

Night Walk At night (18:00 to 06:00), increases the movement speed of your own party members by 10%. Does not take effect in Domains, Trounce Domains, or Spiral Abyss. Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the exact same effects.



Rosaria Constellations

Unholy Revelation When Rosaria deals a Crit Hit, her Attack Speed increases by 10% and her Normal Attack damage increases by 10% for 4s.

Land Without Promise The duration of Ice Lance created by Last Rites is increased by 4s.

Sacrament of Penance Increases the level of Ravaging Confession by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Amazing Disgrace Ravaging Confession’s Crit Hits regenerate 5 Energy for Rosaria. Can only be triggered once each time Ravaging Confession is cast.

Extreme Unction Increases the level of Last Rites by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Divine Retribution Last Rites’ attack decreases opponents’ Physical Resistance by 5% for 10s. Max 4 stacks.



Rosaria Character Ascension Materials

Level 20 1x Shivada Jade Sliver, 3x Valberry, 3x Recruit’s Insignia, 20000 Mora

Level 40 3x Shivada Jade Fragment, 2x Hoarfrost Core, 10x Valberry, 15x Recruit’s Insignia, 40000 Mora

Level 50 6x Shivada Jade Fragment, 4x Hoarfrost Core, 20x Valberry, 12x Sergeant’s Insignia, 60000 Mora

Level 60 3x Shivada Jade Chunk, 8x Hoarfrost Core, 30x Valberry, 18x Sergeant’s Insignia, 80000 Mora

Level 70 6x Shivada Jade Chunk, 12x Hoarfrost Core, 45x Valberry, 12x Lieutenant’s Insignia, 100000 Mora

Level 80 6x Shivada Jade Gemstone, 20x Hoarfrost Core, 60x Valberry, 24x Lieutenant’s Insignia, 120000 Mora



Rosaria Talent Level-Up Materials

Level 2 3x Teachings of Ballad, 6x Recruit’s Insignia, 12500 Mora

Level 3 2x Guide to Ballad, 3x Sergeant’s Insignia, 17500 Mora

Level 4 4x Guide to Ballad, 4x Sergeant’s Insignia, 25000 Mora

Level 5 6x Guide to Ballad, 6x Sergeant’s Insignia, 30000 Mora

Level 6 9x Guide to Ballad, 9x Sergeant’s Insignia, 35000 Mora

Level 7 4x Philosophies of Ballad, 4x Lieutenant’s Insignia, 1x Shadow of the Warrior, 120000 Mora

Level 8 6x Philosophies of Ballad, 6x Lieutenant’s Insignia, 1x Shadow of the Warrior, 260000 Mora

Level 9 12x Philosophies of Ballad, 9x Lieutenant’s Insignia, 2x Shadow of the Warrior, 450000 Mora

Level 10 16x Philosophies of Ballad, 12x Lieutenant’s Insignia, 2x Shadow of the Warrior, 1x Crown of Insight, 700000 Mora



- This article was updated on:February 11th, 2021