Genshin Impact Leak Reveals Player-Created Domains in 2.5 Update

Much like the dungeons and domains created by developer Mihoyo itself in Genshin Impact, it is rumored that the opportunity for players to do the same will come very soon. This is to do with the leaks surrounding the game developed by Mihoyo, and what information has already been made available, like upcoming characters, weapons, and enemies. Such information has been disseminated to the general public via leakers and or individuals who are privy to yet to release content from the 2.5 Beta Test.

Allegedly, an upcoming event in patch 2.5 of Genshin Impact, called Divine Ingenuity will give players the ability to design and create their own domains for other players to navigate and challenge. The leaker states that Mihoyo has not put in place any functions that will give players the affordance to place monsters or enemies in the domain but will instead only allow the players to place traps and obstacles in the designated mode available during the course of the event. It is interesting to note that the created domain will firstly need to be beaten first by its creator before it can be published and made available to the general player base.

Divine Ingenuity: An event (similar to Super Mario Maker) where players can complete domains created by others. You need to complete your self-designed domain before you can publish it. You can add trampolines, traps, element-applying platforms, windfields, etc. No mobs, though. — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) January 5, 2022

It’s difficult to suggest that the event has come entirely out of left-field, as a result of the furnishings that has been introduced to the teapot in the past few patches of Genshin. With the release of patch 2.3 came Leisure Device: Rhythmic Sprinter which gave players the opportunity to set the start and endpoint in their teapots for makeshift races. This was accentuated further with the release of Speedy Rhythm in the most recent patch, which gave players the ability to set checkpoints for themselves in “time attack tracks”, as suggested by the developers themselves in the item description of said furnishings.

It is possible to assume that those furnishings were introduced into the teapot with the intention of testing the feasibility of giving players the freedom to create their own domain, tailored to the purpose of obstacle courses, race tracks, and timed runs. And the restriction of not allowing domains to be published without successful completion by the domain creator was presumably put in place so as to avoid the scenario of a vast abundance of impossible to complete player domains during the event’s duration. Suffice to say, with access to a greater variety of tools, players will presumably be able to create courses of greater complexity than the ones that are made possible currently using the furnishings in the Serenitea pot.

