Genshin Impact Leaks Reveal that New BIS Tartaglia and Dehya Artifacts Are Coming Soon

Image: HoYoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

Genshin Impact‘s version 3.5 just debuted, giving players the chance to finally take the game’s new Pyro 5-star Dehya to the field. But as 3.5 unfolds, new leaks regarding the game’s upcoming version 3.6 have begun to surface, with one of them revealing the full effects of the two artifact sets set to debut during the patch.

According to their descriptions featured as part of the new wave of Genshin Impact version 3.6 leaks, the new Dewflower’s Glow (By Dehya’s side on the image above) and Nymph’s Dream (By Tartaglia’s side) artifact sets will be focused on providing HP and an Elemental Skill/Burst-focused buff, as well as a massive amount of both ATK and Hydro DMG Bonus respectively.

You can check out the 2 and 4-piece effects of the upcoming 3.6 artifact sets below, based on the descriptions leaked on Project Amber.

Dewflower’s Glow 2-Piece Effect: HP +20% 4-Piece Effect: Increases its wielders Elemental Skill and Burst DMG By 10%. After taking damage, the DMG bonus provided will then be increased by 80% for 8 seconds (can stack up to 5 times. Can proc even if the wielder is not on the field).

Nymph’s Dream 2-Piece Effect: Hydro DMG Bonus +15% 4-Piece Effect: Each attack type used to hit a target will grant the wilder with a stack of Nymph’s Croix to a maximum of 5. While under the effect of 1, 2, and 3 stacks, the character will have their ATK and Hydro DMG increased by 7 and 4%, 15 and 9%, and 25 and 15% respectively.



Related: How to Find All Dehya Materials in Genshin Impact

As you could check out above, Dewflower’s Glow seems to be the perfect set for Dehya, as it will fit perfectly with her ability to mitigate the damage suffered by your on-field character before taking the field in order to deal massive Burst damage.

Nymph’s Dream on the other hand seems to be the perfect set for Tartaglia, given its focus on increasing its wielder overall ATK and Hydro DMG based on attack variations. The effect is the perfect fit for his set as Tartaglia is capable of effortlessly performing combos featuring his Elemental Skill, NA, and CAs.

Although no details regarding the domain set to house the artifacts were revealed, it is very likely that they will be featured in the new area of Teyvat set to debut with version 3.6.

- This article was updated on March 2nd, 2023