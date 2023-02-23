How to Find All Dehya Materials in Genshin Impact

Image: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact‘s version 3.5 is almost here, which means that players all over the world are currently either gearing up or hunting for the materials needed to ascend both 5-star Pyro claymore Dehya and 4-star Cryo polearm Mika. But how can you get all of the ascension materials needed to ascend Dehya all the way to level 90?

How to Find All Dehya Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Dehya will make use of Sand Grease Pupas, Agnidus Agates (of various levels), Light Guiding Tetrahedrons, as well as that of Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Red Silk, and Rich Red Brocades in order to ascend from level 1 to 90. You can check out how to get each of the mentioned ascension materials below.

How to Get Agnidus Agates in Genshin Impact

You can get your hands on all tiers of Agnidus Agates in Genshin Impact by defeating a few weekly and world bosses. More specifically, you will be able to get Agnidus Agates by defeating Azhdaha, La Signora, and Andrius, as well by defeating Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network, Primo Geovishap, and both the Pyro Regisive and Hypostasis.

It’s important to point out that only lv75+ bosses will drop Agnidus Agate Gemstones, while the Chunks, Fragments, and Slivers will only be rewarded after defeating those at lv60+, 40+, and of any level respectively.

How to Get Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Red Silk, and Rich Red Brocades in Genshin Impact

Ironically, given Dehya’s status as a member of the mercenary organization, you can get Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Red Silk, and Rich Red Brocades in Genshin Impact by defeating any enemy part of the Eremite series, all of which can be found all over Sumeru.

Just like with the different tiers of Agnidus Agates, Faded Red Satin will be dropped by enemies of any level, while Trimmed Red Silk and Rich Red Brocade will only be dropped by lv60+ and lv40+ enemies respectively. The materials can also be purchased from the game’s Stargitter and Stardust shops, but doing so is highly inadvisable.

To recap, here’s how to get Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Red Silk, and Rich Red Brocades in Genshin Impact:

Faded Red Satin: By defeating Eremites of any level.

By defeating Eremites of any level. Trimmed Red Silk: By defeating Lv40+ Eremites.

By defeating Lv40+ Eremites. Rich Red Brocades: By defeating Lv60+ Eremites.

Where to Find Sand Grease Pupas in Genshin Impact

Last but not least, you can find all the Sand Grease Pupas in Genshin impact by heading to the Desert of Hadramaveth, where the local specialty can be found in the largest quantity below the ground level. You can check out the exact spots in which you can find all 74 Sand Grease Pupas in the game on our All Sand Grease Pupa Locations in Genshin Impact guide.

When looking for the item, we highly recommend that you use Tighnari, thanks to his ability to mark all Sumeru specialties on your mini-map.

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2023