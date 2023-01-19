Genshin Impact‘s version 3.4 brought to the game the debut of 5-star Dendro Sword user Alhaitham, 4-star Dednro Polearm wilder Yayao, as well as that of the game’s new Desert of Hadramaveth area, a whole new Sumeru Desert sub-region located north of the Land of Lower Setekh and west of Lost Nursery. With that said, the new region came featuring a new local specialty, known as Sand Grease Pupa, which is a must if you plan on ascending Alhaitham. But where exactly can you find them? Now, in order to answer that and more, here are all Sand Grease Pupa locations in Genshin Impact.

Before we start, it is highly recommended to use Tighnari when looking for the Sand Grease Pupas, as his passive will allow the item to be marked on your map as you get close to their locations.

All Sand Grease Pupa Locations in Genshin Impact

You can find a total of 74 Sand Grease Pupa shells throughout Teyvat, all of which will be located in the already-mentioned new sub-region. With that said, like many other areas featured in the game, the Desert of Hadramaveth features both an upper and an underground level. But differently from The Chasm, the areas are not connected. This means that you will need to find their specific entrances, which will in their majority be caves, in order to unlock them.

Overall, as you can check out in the image below, featuring the locations of all Sand Grease Pupas and courtesy of the game’s official Interactive Map, the largest amount of it can be found by heading to the lower levels of The Sands of Al-Azif, as well as on the oasis-like area located below the Dunes of Steel area.

- This article was updated on January 19th, 2023