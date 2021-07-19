Version 2.0 is soon to arrive for Genshin Impact, and here’s the full list of the Version 2.0 patch notes and fixes added with this update. This update, titled “The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia”, was revealed earlier this month with a five-minute trailer, and the update is scheduled to begin on July 21st at 6:00 UTC+8. It will take an estimated five hours to complete, and this downtime for maintenance will be compensated with 60 Primogems for every hour the servers are down.

This new version introduced new enemies and companions, multiple graphical updates, new domains, weapons. and events, but the biggest change is likely to be the addition of the region of Inazuma. There are three new areas to explore in this region, and will be unlocked once you reach Adventure Rank 30 and complete the first act of the new chapter.

Genshin Impact Version 2.0 Patch Notes

These patch notes are taken from miHoYo’s official website.

Update Details

I. New Region

New Region – Inazuma

New Areas: In Version 2.0, three areas, Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island in the Inazuma region will be available.

Unlock Criteria:

Adventure Rank 30 or above

Complete the Archon Quest “Chapter II: Act I – The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia”

New System in Inazuma

Sacred Sakura: Offer the Electro Sigils you obtain during your various adventures in Inazuma to the Sacred Sakura to raise your Sacred Sakura’s Favor Level and gain valuable items in return. You will receive upgrades to your Electrogranum’s level at certain levels of the Sacred Sakura’s Favor, which will enhance their abilities.

Electrograna: These miraculous spirits are called Electrograna. They spawn from Thunder Sakura Boughs and grant the protection of Electro.

Inazuma Reputation System: By interacting with certain NPCs in Inazuma, you will be able to accept requests to complete and increase your Reputation. As your Reputation Level increases, you will unlock various Reputation Rewards!

In addition, Expeditions, Daily Commissions, and other new content will also be added in Inazuma.

New Gameplay in Inazuma

Thunder Sakura Boughs: Sometimes in Inazuma you will come across Thunder Sakura Boughs, from which you can acquire Electrograna that last for a certain duration.

Sometimes in Inazuma you will come across Thunder Sakura Boughs, from which you can acquire Electrograna that last for a certain duration. Thunder Barriers: A kind of impenetrable shield known in Inazuma as a Thunder Barrier.

A kind of impenetrable shield known in Inazuma as a Thunder Barrier. Balethunder: Some regions in Inazuma are affected by high levels of Electro concentration. While in these regions, you will gradually lose HP. This phenomenon is known as Balethunder.

Some regions in Inazuma are affected by high levels of Electro concentration. While in these regions, you will gradually lose HP. This phenomenon is known as Balethunder. Use Electrograna to protect yourself against the harmful effects of Balethunder.

Thunder Spheres: This strange entity is known as a Thunder Sphere. It is a common sight in Inazuma. Characters who wield Electro power or who are looked after by Inazuma can use it to move around at lightning speed.

This strange entity is known as a Thunder Sphere. It is a common sight in Inazuma. Characters who wield Electro power or who are looked after by Inazuma can use it to move around at lightning speed. New gameplay mechanisms added in Inazuma also include Thunderstones, Lightning Strike Probes, Discharge Stones, and Cumulation Stones.

New Domains in Inazuma

Domain of Forgery: Court of Flowing Sand

They say that in antediluvian times now lost to history, there was once a foolish ruler who dreamed of building a high garden in honor of the white sacred tree over the primordial sands. Now, dead silence fills the kingdom built on sand, but the obsessions of the past remain.

Domain of Mastery: Violet Court

Sometime in the ancient past, the mountains rose higher than the skies, and the earth was larger than heaven’s dome. But one day, the mirror shattered, and the oceans arose. In these legends, this caused the court of the primeval sakura to become sundered from the other islands.

Domain of Blessing: Momiji-Dyed Court

This court is ever a silent scene of falling red leaves. Perhaps lost causes and unforgettable loves may follow the veins of the earth and coalesce into the fruits of the court’s white tree.

Domain: Empty Boat of a Thousand Gates

This tengu annex dwelling that floats upon the sea like a lonesome boat once played host to the somewhat famous “Yougou Three,” and this would later become the cage in which they, having despaired, spent the rest of their days.

Domain: Shakkei Pavilion

This magnificent mansion was built by an ancient ascetic warrior in the depths of the earth using scenery borrowed from the outside world. In latter days, a deeply disheartened eccentric would be discovered within.

Domain: Formation Estate

This estate once belonged to a lieutenant of Orobashi no Mikoto, until he, the body of his god, and the sky alike were rent open by a flash of lightning.

II. New Characters

5-Star Character “Frostflake Heron” Kamisato Ayaka

Vision: Cryo

Weapon: Sword

Daughter of the Yashiro Commission’s Kamisato Clan. Dignified and elegant, as well as wise and strong.

Inazuma Shogunate, Yashiro Commission, Kamisato Clan. Widely known as one of the most distinguished clans in all of Inazuma, it is the branch of the Tri-Commission that manages ceremonial and cultural affairs.

Since my parents passed, Brother and I assumed responsibility for all clan matters, big and small.

5-Star Character “Frolicking Flames” Yoimiya

Vision: Pyro

Weapon: Bow

Owner of Naganohara Fireworks. Known as “Queen of the Summer Festival,” she excels in her craft of creating fireworks that symbolize people’s hopes and dreams.

Fireworks are born out of people’s desire for light and beauty. The earliest mention of fireworks dates back to Liyue during the Archon War. Born from fire and embodied in stone and metal, they have since become an integral part of many festive activities in Teyvat. The Naganohara family has carried on this beautiful human tradition from generation to generation. It is rumored that in addition to the locally-made fireworks, fireworks made by Naganohara Fireworks were also used during Liyue’s Lantern Rite, adding an extra touch of splendor to the festival.

4-Star Character “Mujina Ninja” Sayu

Vision: Anemo

Weapon: Claymore

A pint-sized ninja attached to the Shuumatsuban, who always seems to be lacking sleep.

5-star Character Traveler (Electro)

Interact with a Statue of The Seven – Electro to resonate with the Electro element, and use a new Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst.

III. New Equipment

New Weapons

Mistsplitter Reforged (5-Star Sword)

Thundering Pulse (5-Star Bow)

Amenoma Kageuchi (4-Star Sword)

Katsuragikiri Nagamasa (4-Star Claymore）

Kitain Cross Spear (4-Star Polearm)

Hakushin Ring (4-Star Catalyst)

Hamayumi (4-Star Bow)

New Artifacts

Shimenawa’s Reminiscence (4-Star and 5-Star)

Emblem of Severed Fate (4-Star and 5-Star)

IV. New Events

Thunder Sojourn Event: Take part to obtain “Uncrowned Lord of the Ocean” Beidou (Electro)!

During the event, complete challenges across Inazuma to obtain Thunder Pellets and Thunder Crystals. Use Thunder Pellets and Thunder Crystals to obtain “Uncrowned Lord of the Ocean” Beidou (Electro), Crown of Insight, Talent Level-Up Materials, Hero’s Wit, and other rewards!

Event Duration

Event Details:

Gameplay Duration

Act I

2021/7/22 10:00

2021/8/9 3:59

Act II

2021/7/24 4:00

Act III

2021/7/27 4:00

Act IV

2021/7/30 4:00

Event Shop Duration

2021/7/22 10:00

2021/8/16 3:59

Use 1,000 Thunder Pellets and 1,000 Thunder Crystals at the Oceanlord’s Oath to exchange for “Uncrowned Lord of the Ocean” Beidou (Electro). Can only be exchanged for once.

2021/08/16 03:59:00 After the Event Shop closes, any remaining Thunder Pellets or Thunder Crystals in your possession will disappear, so please be sure to exchange them for rewards in time!

Eligibility

Adventure Rank 30 or above

Complete the Archon Quest “Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves,” and the “Ritou Escape Plan” quest in “Chapter II: Act I – The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia”

Act I: Bolt Blitz

During the event, complete the “Voyage Prep” quest to unlock Act I: Bolt Blitz.

During the event, Travelers may complete six challenges in total, with three new challenges unlocking each day.

After starting the challenge, Travelers must use Thunder Spheres to move quickly and reach the destination within the time limit.

Complete the challenges to obtain rewards such as Thunder Pellets, Primogems, and Mora.

Act II: Lightning Round

During the event, complete the “Tracking the Thunder” quest to unlock Act II: Lightning Round.

After starting the challenge, Travelers will need to defeat all opponents within the time limit.

Complete the challenges to obtain rewards such as Thunder Pellets, Primogems, and Mora.

Act III: Weaving Lightning

During the event, complete the “Crossing Storm Clouds” quest to unlock Act III: Weaving Lightning.

After starting the challenge, Travelers will need to defeat all opponents within the time limit.

Complete the challenges to obtain rewards such as Thunder Pellets, Primogems, and Mora.

Act IV: Automaton Front

During the event, complete the “Facing Distant Echoes” quest to unlock Act IV: Automaton Front.

Complete the Domain challenge to obtain Thunder Crystals. Thunder Crystals can be used to redeem for rewards in the Event Shop.

V. New Quests

1. New Archon Quests

Archon Quest “Chapter II: Act I – The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia”

Archon Quest “Chapter II: Act II – “Stillness, the Sublimation of Shadow”

Beidou’s Crux Fleet is almost done with their supply and preparation work in Liyue. As promised, the fleet is ready to take you through the thunderstorms to Inazuma.

The Traveler never stops for long. Now is as good a time as any to embrace destiny and set sail for the land engulfed by storm and tempest… The nation of “eternity”!

After the Version 2.0 update, the Unlock Criteria for certain quests will be adjusted as follows:

● The Unlock Criteria for Archon Quest Chapter I: Act II will be adjusted to Adventure Rank 25 or above (originally Adventure Rank 29 or above)

● The Unlock Criteria for Archon Quest Chapter I: Act III will be adjusted to Adventure Rank 28 or above (originally Adventure Rank 35 or above)

● The Unlock Criteria for World Quest “Bough Keeper: Dainsleif” will be adjusted to Adventure Rank 28 or above (originally Adventure Rank 36 or above)

● The Unlock Criteria for Archon Quest Chapter I: Act IV will be adjusted to Adventure Rank 28 or above (originally Adventure Rank 36 or above)

*Of which, the level of monsters in Archon Quest Chapter I: Act II will be adjusted to Lv. 30 (originally Lv. 35). The rest of the adjustments made are adjustments to the player’s Adventure Rank for the Quest Unlock Criteria, while other Unlock Criteria and quest rewards remain unchanged.

2. New Story Quests

Kamisato Ayaka’s Story Quest “Grus Nivis Chapter: Act I – The Whispers of the Crane and the White Rabbit”

Yoimiya’s Story Quest “Carassius Auratus Chapter: Act I – Dreamlike Timelessness”

3. New World Quests

The Art of Horticulture

Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual

A Strange Story in Konda

Sacrificial Offering

Hayashi of Tanuki in the Forest

Cleansing Defilement

Yougou Cleansing

The Farmer’s Treasure

Hiromi’s Watch

Gourmet Supremos, Assemble!

The Gourmet Supremos: The Seashore Strider

The Gourmet Supremos: The Deep Divers

The Seventh Samurai

Tatara Tales

Sakura Arborism

Dreams of Sword Art

Orobashi’s LegacyFate of a Fighter

Gazing Three Thousand Miles Away

Treatment on the Island

Sinister Instruction

Yae Publishing House’s Invitation

Chisato’s Letter

O Archon, Have I Done Right?

International Travel Log

Home Lies Over the Ocean

In Another Land

Battle of Revenge

The Gourmet Supremos: The Importance of Eating Well

The Gourmet Supremos: On the Road

Pizza From Another Land

The Ritou Road

VI. New Monsters

Pyro Hypostasis: Elemental creatures who protect themselves from incoming attack with their durable shell.

Perpetual Mechanical Array: A strange, alien machine.

Nobushi: Jintouban, Nobushi: Hitsukeban, Nobushi: Kikouban, Kairagi: Fiery Might, Kairagi: Dancing Thunder: Samurai who have fallen into banditry.

Ruin Cruiser, Ruin Destroyer, Ruin Defender, Ruin Scout: Various bizarrely-shaped machines that have taken different forms and functions.

Fatui – Mirror Maiden: A Fatui mage from Snezhnaya who can command a Hydro Mirror in battle.

In addition, monsters such as Electro Hilichurl Grenadier, Electro Samachurl, Crackling Axe Mitachurl, Electro Abyss Mage, Thunderhelm Lawachurl, and Electro Whopperflower have been added.

VII. Other Additions

Gameplay

New Special Weapon Wish Mechanic — Epitomized Path

Once you have charted a course towards your chosen weapon, you will obtain 1 Fate Point upon receiving a 5-star weapon that is not the one that you chose. You can obtain a maximum of 2 Fate Points.

Once you have accumulated enough Fate Points, your next 5-star weapon will be the one you chose through “Epitomized Path.”

Your Fate Points will be reset upon obtaining an “Epitomized Path” weapon during this “Epitome Invocation.”

If you do not choose a weapon, wishes will not accumulate Fate Points.

You can change or cancel your selection. This will reset your accumulated Fate Points.

When this “Epitome Invocation” ends, your accumulated Fate Points will also be reset.

Adventurer Handbook – The Commission Quests: Region Selection feature has been added for commissions

New Gadgets:

Seed Dispensary

Red Feather Fan

Electroculus Resonance Stone

Electro Treasure Compass

Memento Lens

Mini Seelie: Viola

Artifact Strongbox: Gladiator’s Finale

Artifact Strongbox: Wanderer’s Troupe

Artifact Strongbox: Bloodstained Chivalry

Artifact Strongbox: Noblesse Oblige

New Crafting Bench Function – Mystic Offering

Consume a certain amount of 5-Star Artifacts to craft an Artifact Strongbox that contains a 5-Star Artifact.

New Riches of the Realm and Creatures of the Realm added in the Realm Depot: Redeem the Furnishings “A Path of Value: Luxuriant Glebe,” “A Path of Value: Orderly Meadow,” “A Path of Value: Jade Field,” “Sub-Space Waypoint” from the Riches of the Realm. Exchange seeds and other materials obtained through the Seed Dispensary from the Creatures of the Realm.

New Recipes:

Egg Roll

Mixed Yakisoba

Miso Soup

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tuna Sushi

Tricolor Dango

Tri-Flavored Skewer

Dry-Braised Salted Fish

Onigiri

Sashimi Platter

Sakura Tempura

Crab Roe Kourayaki

Imported Poultry

Konda Cuisine

Rice Cake Soup

Butter Crab

Sakura Mochi

Snow on the Hearth

All-Weather Beauty

Summer Festival Fish

Dizziness-Be-Gone no Jutsu Version 2.0

New Achievements such as “Mortal Travails: Series II,” “Challenger: Series IV,” “Meetings in Outrealm: Series II,” “A Realm Beyond: Series III,” “Inazuma: The Islands of Thunder and Eternity – Series I,” and additions to the “Wonders of the World” category

New Namecards:

Inazuma: Sacred Sakura

Travel Notes: Grand Narukami Shrine

Kamisato Ayaka: Folding Fan

Yoimiya: Auratus Spark

Sayu: Muji-Muji Daruma

Inazuma: Kamisato Crest

Inazuma: Raiden Emblem

Achievement: Gate

Achievement: Traversal

Achievement: Stone Dragon

Achievement: Full Bloom

Inazuma: Kujou Insignia

Celebration: Wondrous Calculation

New Animals:

Pale Red Crab

General Crab

Violet Ibis

Marrow Lizard

Crow

Kitsune,

Bake-Danuki

Electro Crystalfly

New Materials:

Yumemiru Wood

Maple Wood

Aralia Wood

Otogi Wood

Spiral Abyss:

Updated the monster lineup on Floors 9 – 12 of the Spiral Abyss.

Floor 9 Ley Line Disorder changed to:

A Plasma Field will be generated at the edge of the challenge area once the challenge begins. While within the field, characters will be hit by a lightning strike once every 5s and take Electro DMG. The area covered by the field will gradually expand as the challenge proceeds.

Floor 10 Ley Line Disorder changed to:

There will be a Leader amongst the opponents present in each challenge on this floor. Its Attendants will also be present to provide it with enhancements and protection. Each Attendant will increase the Leader’s Element RES and Physical RES by 10%. The Attendants will restore the Leader’s HP every 12s, with each Attendant restoring 5% HP. When there are no Attendants, the Leader will not have any of the above enhancement and restoration effects.

Floor 11 Ley Line Disorders changed to:

Pyro DMG dealt by all party members increased by 60%.

Cryo DMG dealt by all party members increased by 60%.

Floor 12 Ley Line Disorders changed to:

Energy Tides are present in this challenge. They will switch between Elemental High Tide and Elemental Low Tide in 10s cycles.

During High Tide, a large amount of Elemental Particles will be generated when a character’s attack hits opponents, restoring 10 Elemental Energy. This effect can occur once every 2.8s.

During Low Tide, all characters in the party cannot gain Elemental Energy.

Starting from the first time that the Lunar Phase refreshes after updating to Version 2.0, the three Lunar Phases will be as follows：

Phase 1: Shattering Moon

When an active character’s Elemental Energy is fully charged, the DEF of opponents hit by the character’s Normal, Charged or Plunging Attacks will be decreased by 7% for 10 seconds. Max 5 stacks. Each stack has an independent duration.

Phase 2: Brimful Moon

When an active character obtains an Elemental Orb or Elemental Particle, the character will unleash a shockwave that deals DMG to surrounding opponents. This kind of shockwave can be unleashed once every 4s.

Phase 3: Stalwart Moon

After unleashing an Elemental Burst, the ATK of every character in the party will be increased by 20% for 10s. Max 3 stacks. Each stack has an independent duration.

Audio

Adds voice lines that will trigger when a character is at low HP.

Adds Japanese voice-over for some characters.

Characters

Adds new character combat voice-overs under characters’ Profile > Voice-Over

System

Adds some prompts for loading screens

Adds Barbara’s outfit “Summertime Sparkle” to the Outfit Shop.

VIII. Adjustments & Optimizations

System

Once your account for PSN is linked to a valid email address, you will be able to log in on iOS/Android/PC using your miHoYo Account, or on PlayStation using the account for PSN linked to the email address associated with your miHoYo Account and resume your game progress.

There are two methods for linking:

Method 1 (Retain Prior Progress From miHoYo Account on Mobile/PC): On the PlayStation platform, using an account for PSN that has never previously logged in to Genshin Impact, open the game for the first time. Follow the steps in the pop-up window to link the email address associated with your miHoYo Account. This will link both accounts.*IMPORTANT: The pop-up window prompting you to link your accounts only appears when your account for PSN enters the game for the first time, after you agree to the Terms of Service. You can only link an existing miHoYo Account from this pop-up window. There is no other way to link. Method 2 (Retain Prior Progress From Account for PSN): Log in to Genshin Impact on the PlayStation platform, then go to Settings > Account > User Center > Link Account and link your account for PSN that is logged in to Genshin Impact to an email address that has not already been used to register a miHoYo Account. After linking, your game progress will be shared when you log into your account to play on the same server on iOS/Android/PC/PlayStation.

Genesis Crystals

Genesis Crystals obtained on PC or mobile platforms and Genesis Crystals obtained on PlayStation will not be linked for the same account. This includes but is not limited to Genesis Crystals obtained via the following means: topping-up, refunds, and compensation for top-up errors for Blessing of the Welkin Moon and Battle Pass.

Increases Max Map Pins limit from 99 to 150.

Adjusts the contents of the Gnostic Hymn Bundle: Replaced Mondstadt’s Talent Level-Up Material bundles with Inazuma’s Talent Level-Up Material bundles.

Optimizes UI display on mobile devices upon entering Aiming Mode when using touchscreen controls: The “Abandon Challenge” button is hidden and the text transparency of the challenge objectives is reduced.

Adds a second confirmation when removing friends.

Adjusts the Waverider’s Stamina mechanism: The Waverider’s stamina is now independent of that of the character’s, and Stamina Regeneration is also calculated separately for each.

Audio

Adjusts Chinese and Japanese voice-over for some characters, and adjusts Korean voice-over for some Quests.

Characters

Adjusts the animation performance of Mona’s Combat Talent “Illusory Torrent.”

Optimizes the expressions of some characters in combat.

Adjusts the description of Ningguang’s Passive Talent “Trove of Marvelous Treasures”: Displays the location of nearby ore veins used in forging on the mini-map.

Originally: Displays the location of nearby ore veins (Iron Ore, White Iron Ore, Crystal Ore, Magical Crystal Ore, and Starsilver) on the mini-map.

Geenshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, Playstation 4, and Mobile.