Get Halo 5 for Free With This Monster Energy Promotion

Halo: Infinite may have been delayed to 2021, but there’s still plenty of Halo content to catch up on in the meantime. A Monster Energy promotional campaign centered around Halo: Infinite has been known about for a while, but it turns out that promotion has a few more rewards than we initially thought. Halo 5: Guardians is currently being given out for free with no strings attached. All you need is a valid email address and the code will be sent to you immediately, meaning you can jump into Master Chief and Spartan Locke’s dual adventure right now. Here’s how to get Halo 5 for free with this Monster Energy promo.

How to Get Halo 5 for Free From Monster Energy

To redeem your free digital code for Halo 5: Guardians, just follow these steps.

Visit https://earnrewards.com/monsterhalo. Log in or create an account. Scroll to the bottom of the page. Click “Redeem Free Download” under the giant Halo 5 logo. The code will be sent to your email.

Once you receive the code, you can redeem it on your Xbox One and start downloading the game. The entire Halo series is available on Xbox Game Pass so tons of Xbox players technically already have Halo 5, but actually owning the game or being able to give the code to a friend who does not have Xbox Game Pass is a nice bonus, especially for the low price of free.

Halo has seen a resurgence in the past few years thanks to the success of the Master Chief Collection and its PC port, which is just one game short of being complete at this point. Halo 5 was unfortunately never released on PC, so this promotion is only available for Xbox One owners. The game will be playable on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S once those systems launch next month, so you can still technically play Halo at launch if you really wanted to (just sadly not Infinite).

There’s no word on when this promotion will end, so be sure to snag your free code soon if you really want one. It’s also worth mentioning that this promo is only available in the US, but there’s nothing a VPN can’t solve.