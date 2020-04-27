Ghost of Tsushima Delayed to July

Sucker Punch’s upcoming open-world samurai adventure Ghost of Tsushima has been pushed back to July, Sony announced today. Taking its original late June release window is The Last of Us Part II, which got a new release date today following an indefinite delay caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Ghost of Tsushima will now launch on July 17, just a few weeks after its initial release date of June 26.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Hermen Hulst, Head of Worldwide Studios at Sony Interactive Entertainment, said he wants to “congratulate and thank both the teams at Naughty Dog and Sucker Punch Productions on their achievements, as we know it’s not an easy feat to reach the finish line under these circumstances. Both teams have worked hard to deliver world-class experiences, and we can’t wait to see what you think of them when they release in just a few short months.” When Sony decided to delay The Last of Us Part II and Marvel’s Iron Man VR out of May, they cited issues with the global distribution environment as the primary reasoning. Now, the company has announced that it is comfortable with releasing its titles later in the summer, and they will receive simultaneous physical and digital releases as originally planned.

Strangely, Iron Man VR has yet to receive a new release date even though it had the earliest planned release date of these three titles, May 15, and the PlayStation Blog post makes no mention of the game, which was slated to be a tentpole release for PlayStation VR this year. It’s also not the only one of this trio to be negatively impacted by the delay, as several significant plot details for The Last of Us Part II leaked online recently, including videos of multiple important cutscenes as well as the game’s ending.

Ghost of Tsushima is now scheduled to launch on July 17 exclusively on PlayStation 4.