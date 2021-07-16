GTA Los Santos Tuners – What is the Prize Ride?

The GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update introduces plenty of new content, all focused on the city’s underground tuner scene. There’s a new “social space”, called the LS Car Meet, where you can show off your souped-up cars, race with fellow gearheads, and take on jobs.

Throughout your time spent in the Car Meet, you can level up your reputation and unlock new benefits as you progress. There’s also a huge Test Track inside the warehouse, where you can try out Test Rides – a great opportunity to take different vehicles for a spin and try them out.

Becoming an LS Car Meet member sets you back $50,000 in-game bucks, but it grants you access to a bunch of underground shops – the Merch Shop, Tattoo Shop, and a Modding Area where you can tweak your car in real time. At higher levels, you can create your own customized area in the Car Meet, called a Private Takeover. LS Car Meet members can also compete in Prize Ride challenges, in order to be in with a chance to win a Prize Ride.

The various new races available on and off the Test Track are:

Head-to-Head – a one on one short format race

– a one on one short format race Scramble – up to four players race to collect 20 checkpoints

– up to four players race to collect 20 checkpoints Time Trials

Street Race Series

Pursuit Series – a more open race, where you can take multiple different routes

– a more open race, where you can take multiple different routes Sprint – a point to point challenge against up to three opponents.

The Prize Ride challenge has yet to be implemented, but we will include information on the Prize Ride on offer once it’s been revealed. The Los Santos Tuners expansion releases on July 20 and it looks like you can win all of the GTA Los Santos Tuners cars as a prize reward for participating in the races listed above. Check out our article on what this expansion is going to add to the PS5 exclusivity.