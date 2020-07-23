The Halo series has always had clear deliniations between its newly released titles. The original trilogy was the most obvious with Halo: Combat Evolved, 2, and 3 all coming in succession. After that it got a little muddled, but you still had the new games release with numbers or a subtitle that made it clear how it fit within the series’ narrative structure. That all will change with Halo Infinite though, as 343 seems to view the game as a platform from which the continuing Halo storyline can be delivered.

Speaking with IGN, Halo Infinite Studio Head Chris Lee had this to say: “Halo Infinite is the start of our platform for the future. We want Infinite to grow over time, versus going to those numbered titles and having all that segmentation that we had before. It’s really about creating Halo Infinite as the start of the next ten years for Halo and then building that as we go with our fans and community.”

As revealed during today’s Xbox Games Showcase, Halo Infinite’s single player campaign does feature a storyline set after the events of Halo 5: Guardians. The game continues the adventures of Master Chief as he saves the galaxy from a potentially new threat all under the shadow of the cliffhanger of the previous game. But it seems that 343 plans to go beyond this with Infinite serving as a continuing campaign through the coming years.

So while it serves as Halo 6 by itself it will also act as a stand-in for what could have been Halo 7 and 8, making the Infinite subtitle make even more sense than before. Tack on the Master Chief Collection, which is available via Game Pass alongside Infinite, and Halo fans surely have a lot to be excited about for the future. We haven’t seen Infinite’s multiplayer component yet, but it too will likely be the platform for many years. This keeps players from having to transition to new games and spend more money, making it a clear win/win across the board.

Halo Infinite hits Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Windows 10 PC this holiday season.