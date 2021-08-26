Halo Infinite PC System Requirements

As Halo Infinite becomes available for pre-purchase and wishlist on Steam, Xbox’s 343 has finally announced the full PC system requirements for Halo Infinite less than four months away from its official release date.

Here are both the minimum and recommended PC specs:

MINIMUM:-

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 RS3 x64

Processor: AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:-

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 19H2 x64

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space

Along with the aforementioned PC specs, Halo Infinite’s steam page also indicates that the game will support “advanced graphics settings”, triple-key binds for dynamic scaling and variable framerates, as well as support for both ultrawide and super ultrawide resolutions.

It is worth mentioning that these PC specs are for the most part similar to those of the Halo Infinite Technical Preview’s that took place last July, if your PC played the flight just fine, it should still hold up whenever the game releases.

343 has also updated the fanbase on how the game should perform once it is released, promising at least 20% better overall performance than the technical preview’s.

Halo Infinite will launch without campaign co-op or forge at launch, but both will be coming later on in the life cycle of the game. Campaign co-op should be expected around 3 months post-release, and Forge should be expected within 6 months post-release.

Halo Infinite is coming to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on December 8, 2021. It is also available for pre-installation right now on Xbox Game Pass.