Hello Neighbor 2 Beta Coming in April: Here’s How to Get Access

A Hello Neighbor 2 beta is happening, and players can get their hands on the game in just a few short weeks as long as they meet the right requirements. Today, PlayStation revealed several indie titles coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this year via the PlayStation Blog, and tinyBuilds’s upcoming sequel was among them. The game was previously only confirmed for Xbox consoles and PC, but a PlayStation version was expected to be announced eventually given the first game’s presence on PS4.

Hello Neighbor 2 is Coming to PS4 and PS5

Hello Neighbor 2 will be coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on day one alongside Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Other platforms have yet to be confirmed, but the first game eventually made its way to Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and mobile devices. It may be too late for those platforms to be included in the initial launch lineup, but that doesn’t rule out ports later down the line.

As the name implies, Hello Neighbor 2 is a direct sequel to the original horror title. This sequel places players in the shoes of Quentin, a reporter investigating missing person cases. The original Hello Neighbor protagonist is among those missing people, so there should be some interesting narrative links between the two games. This time around, there’s an entire open world to explore with plenty of quirky characters to meet and question.

While most of this information was already known about Hello Neighbor, an exclusive beta was also revealed in the PlayStation Blog post. The beta will begin on April 7, which is just two months away . Players will be able to explore Raven Brooks and experience all of the sequel’s new features during this beta period, although it’s not clear how extensive it will be.

How to Get Hello Neighbor 2 Beta Access

To get the Hello Neighbor 2 beta, all you have to do is pre-order the game. helWhen you pre-order the game digitally via the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, or Steam, you will be granted instant access to the beta starting on Thursday, April 7. When the beta rolls around, you will be able to start playing Hello Neighbor 2.

Hello Neighbor 2 will be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S later this year.