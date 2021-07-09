Hunter’s Arena: Legends Will Be Free For PS Plus Subscribers

We already know which game will be gifted to PlayStation Plus subscribers in August. It will be the battle royale title Hunter’s Arena: Legends – a PvP and PvE game set in ancient Asia. The trend of battle royale shooters may have already subsided slightly, but martial arts battle royale games are yet to come. In addition to the promising Naraka: Bladepoint, you will now be able to hit your opponents in the fighting game Hunter’s Arena: Legends.

More precisely, the game has been available on Steam for a year now and has not attracted a large number of players there. That may change with the games arrival on the PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles, as it will be available to all PS Plus subscribers in August on both consoles.

30 players will simultaneously fight each other, but also with computer controlled demons that are in a fantasy world inspired by the mythology of East Asia. Players will have 17 different characters at their disposal to play with, each of them has some peculiarities and each of them feel unique.

The available game modes that the game currently offer are a solo game (each player for himself), a trio mode and a Tag Match, in which you enter with two fighters and you have to beat one opponent in the arena.

Hunter’s Arena: Legends has received mixed reviews on Steam and it’s mostly because people are complaining that they need a bigger playerbase. Well, their wishes might be fulfilled since there is gonna be a bunch of new PlayStation players trying out the game in August. The game shares similarities with Hunt: Showdown and some other PvPvE games, but it is a unique enough take on the already overused Battle Royale genre that it might take off when it becomes free for PS Plus subscribers.