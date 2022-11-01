IKEA Sends a Cease and Desist to the Developer of The Store is Closed

The Store is Closed got a closing hour shock when IKEA decided to send a cease and desist to the game developer behind the survival title. Legal action centered around locations in games seems to be the norm at the moment with even Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II potentially getting a lawsuit over their Breenbergh Hotel. The experience itself takes place in a furniture store which again unfortunately could further the credibility of IKEA’s request. There have been many references made to IKEA in the design of the setting and certain other assets but — at the end of the day — it is a different building within The Store is Closed.

An article by gamesindustry.biz detailed some of the various source reports about the nature of the cease and desist that was given to the developer Jacob Shaw. Effectively, IKEA decided that the game was treading way too close to being pretty much identical to their own store chain. IKEA’s lawyers contacted the individual and informed them of a Cease and Desist being given to them. The statement included the following:

“Your game uses a blue and yellow sign with a Scandinavian name on the store, a blue box-like building, yellow vertical striped shirts identical to those worn by Ikea personnel, a gray path on the floor, furniture that looks like Ikea furniture, and product signage that looks like Ikea signage. All the foregoing immediately suggest that the game takes place in an Ikea store.”

The overall statement given informed that the developer (written here in paraphrase) would have only ten working days to fully carry out the removal of anything related to IKEA. It should be noted that Shaw has been seeking legal advice over the matter. It is a shame that having a building being designed differently in a game has led to this still happening. There definitely is a genuine (likely) reference to the IKEA stores but it still has been designed in a different form.

Either way, it is an important reminder to always work on creative content in your own unique way with brand-new material. With Activision Blizzard lawsuits happening quite frequently, it is much better to try and avoid any of that in your own endeavors.

The Store is Closed is currently in development for PC and being funded on Kickstarter. It has an active Steam Page.

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2022