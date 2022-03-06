Elden Ring has a vibrant, massive community that at times gets weird and even hilarious, especially thanks to players in the West. The Messages function, a long-standing mainstay with Soulsborne titles since the days of Demon’s Souls in 2009, has been a set of templates that players often turned into a series of meme prompts.

Due to this game featuring heavy discussions of fingers and holes, it’s only natural that things have gotten delightfully out of hand, and Japanese readers who come across the messages have been puzzled by these instances. Read on for our coverage on why Japanese Elden Ring Players Don’t Get the Fortnite and Finger Meme Messages!

Losing my mind at the fact that Japanese Elden Ring players kept seeing 「砦、夜」(Fort, night) player messages all over the game and some started theorizing there was some kind of event/boss at some fort at nighttime, but it was just English players making Fortnite memes. — Steiner (@DistantValhalla) March 3, 2022

The messages in the game are a valuable function used by players to communicate suggested paths, or enemies ahead, and it deters trolling thanks to pre-written words. But thanks to a combination of exactly the right words, conjunctions, and meme-savvy, players quickly turned it into a way to troll or joke around in the game.

Messages show up in the game like “try fingers, but hole” which easily elicit some snickers, but some can be downright confusing to those who take the messages more literally. The “fort, night” messages are causing some players in the Japanese community to assume it to be a tip to wait at a fort for a nighttime occurrence like an enemy or creature to appear, something conceivable in the game.

You can also benefit from making jokes about buttholes and offering them up to fingers and the Rebirth Monuments that enable you to summon Ash Spirits in the area. You’ll gain health from getting messages appraised, which can be pivotal when facing a tough boss.

It’s definitely one of the more peculiar and childish things about the game, but a source of great amusement you’ll find to break up the gloom otherwise omnipresent in the game. Never change, FromSoftware, the community loves these mechanics. But maybe let us be able to pet Pope Turtle, or name animals something other than Dog.

Elden Ring is out now on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.