Some features in Elden Ring might be glossed over, especially if you’re invested in the fun hacking, slashing, and casting the game has to offer. But it’s important to pay attention to the icons displayed on your UI, even if most of it fades when you’re out of combat. One particular icon is a peculiar Arch with scribbling in the middle that appears when you go into another area, and it turns out this only happens when you enable it yourself. Read on for our answer to What Is the Arch Icon on the Left Side of the Screen in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring: What Is the Arch Icon on the Left Side of the Screen?

The Arch Icon you see on the left indicates you’re in an area where you’re able to summon NPC spirits from Ashes you’ve found in the game, such as from boss fights. You’ll need the Spirit Calling Bell key item you can purchase from the Twin Maiden Husks near the Table of Lost Grace. Each spirit requires a different amount of FP to summon, but if you’re in an area with this Icon present, you’ll be able to call these directly to you to help in battle. This can help in areas you might have trouble getting past, and can help level the playing field against mobs of enemies.

Note that this isn’t the same as Summoning Pools to bring in allies for fights against bosses, and you won’t even need Furlcalling Finger Remedies to summon. Once you have the Bell in your inventory, you’ll always be able to summon with this Icon on the screen.

This is our answer to What Is the Arch Icon on the Left Side of the Screen in Elden Ring?