Just Cause 4, Red Dead Online, and More Join Game Pass

With the start of May now officially here, it’s about the time that Xbox showcases what to expect on Xbox Game Pass for the first half of May! This edition is quite hefty, with some hard-hitting titles arriving on the service across all three platforms. Needless to say, if you need something to quell your May boredom, Xbox Game Pass is here to deliver. Without further adieu, here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass for the first half of May!

Xbox Game Pass Console Titles

Dragon Quest Builders 2 – May 4

FIFA 21 – May 6

Outlast 2 – May 6

Steep – May 6

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster – May 13

Just Cause 4: Reloaded – May 13

Psychonauts – May 13

Red Dead Online – May 13

Game Pass PC Titles

Remnant: From the Ashes – May 13

Cloud Titles

Some very heavy hitters for the first half of May! In particular, Red Dead Online is a massive pickup for Xbox Game Pass. There’s a truly beautiful world there, with plenty to do, especially with a few friends tagging along. Outlast 2 is solid as well. It may not be as innovative and groundbreaking as the first Outlast title was, but it’s still solid in its own right. If I may make a suggestion though, Remnant: From the Ashes is a particularly good soulslike that uses the “Dark Souls with guns” idea to full effect while still remaining unique. Incredibly worth your time, as someone who’s played the base game and its DLCs.

Overall though, what are you looking to play this month? Anything from previous Game Pass dumps that you’ll be dabbling in? Let me know in the comments below.