L.A. Noire and Max Payne 3 on PC Now Updated With All Previously Released DLC

Rockstar Games recently updated both L.A. Noire and Max Payne 3 on PC on April 19. Both updates state that support for 32-bit operating systems has been depreciated. The Steam description for both games now states that they are the “complete edition” and include the original game plus all previously released DLC.

The L.A. Noire PC Title Update v2663.1.0.0 contains all previously released DLC. This includes three sets of cosmetic outfits plus five additional cases. However, these changes do not apply to the L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files.

Here’s what’s included in L.A. Noire PC Title Update v2663.1.0.0:

The Broderick Detective Suit

The Sharpshooter Detective Suit

The Badge Pursuit Challenge & Button Man Suit

“The Naked City” Vice Case

“A Slip of the Tongue” Traffic Case

“Nicholson Electroplating” Arson Case

“Reefer Madness” Vice Case

“The Consul’s Car” Traffic Case

Max Payne 3 PC Title Update v1.0.0.255 also includes all previously released DLC. The full list of content includes:

Max Payne 3: Deathmatch Made in Heaven Pack

Max Payne 3: Painful Memories Pack

Max Payne 3: Hostage Negotiation Pack

Max Payne 3: Local Justice Pack

Max Payne 3: Silent Killer Loadout Pack

Max Payne 3: Cemetery Map

Max Payne 3: Special Edition Pack

Max Payne 3: Deadly Force Burst

Max Payne 3: Pill Bottle Item

Max Payne 3: Classic Max Payne Character

L.A. Noire debuted on PC in November 2011, while Max Payne 3 was released on PC in June 2012. For years, players had to purchase the base game and the DLC separately. Now Rockstar Games has bundled both games together with their base games and DLC in one package at a low price.

L.A. Noire is available now on PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Max Payne 3 is available now on PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360.