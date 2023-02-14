Latest Roblox News: Fresh Codes For DOORS & Anime Souls Simulator & Exciting Updates Coming Soon

It seems that Roblox fans and developers have some exciting updates to look forward to, especially if they’re hoping to share their gameplay with friends. While the social platform has plenty of room to grow, it seems that the Roblox Corporation is noticing what the fans are really wanting in the end.

Alongside some exciting news, there are plenty of new Roblox Codes that gamers can redeem for Anime Souls Simulator, as well as the mega-popular DOORS give them some extra items that will take them to the next level. Let’s jump right in and get to the codes!

All DOORS Codes (February 2023)

Gamers hoping to get their hands on some new items for their next playthrough of DOORS should give these codes a try, as they may be enough to get you that new item that you so desperately need to survive all of the nights in this terrifying experience.

All Active Codes In DOORS – Working

2BILLIONVISITS – 100 Knobs, 1 Revive, 1 Boost

All Inactive Codes In Doors – Expired

SORRYBOUTTHAT

ONEBILLIONVISITS

500MVISITS

LOOKBEHINDYOU

TEST

100MVISITS

Anime Souls Simulator Codes (February 2023)

Those hoping to supplement their time with Pixel Piece or Blox Fruits should give Anime Souls Simulator a try, as it is an excellent experience for those hoping to partake in some combat against other players, as well as NPCs that resemble their favorite anime characters.

All Active Anime Souls Simulator Codes – Working

45klikes – Free Items

l3ni – Free Items

leozimgamers – Free Bonuses

OPENSAMU – Free Rewards

sorryforshutdowns2 – Free Exclusive Items

subopen – Free Rewards

THXGUYS1 – Free Rewards

THXGUYS2 – Free Rewards

UPDATE3 – Free Items

UPDATE3DELAY – Free Items

All Inactive Anime Souls Simulator Codes – Expired

35klikes

sorryforkaido

update2.5

Roblox May Start Working With Discord Again Very Soon

Coming soon to #Roblox: Webhooks!



Webhooks will allow creators to send Roblox notifications to any platform that accepts Webhook integration. For example, platforms like Discord allow for content to be published to channels through the use of Webhooks. (via @RobloxTrackers) — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) February 13, 2023

According to @Bloxy_News, one of the top reporters on all things Roblox, it seems that Webhooks and Discord integration may be on their way back to Discord very shortly. As Discord is quite popular for communication for many gamers, being able to invite their friends directly into their favorite experience, as well as communicate directly with friends without having to depend on a game having voice chat is quite great.

It seems that Discord is looking to take over the voice market, with proper integration on the Xbox family of consoles, as well as on PlayStation. Being able to jump right in, or see what your friends are doing directly through Discord could be great for those hoping to get a gaming session going shortly!

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.