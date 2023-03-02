Latest Roblox News: Fresh Codes For Shrek In The Backrooms & Heroes Online: Legacy Edition, and New Level Of Detail Upgrades Help Devs Make Better Looking Games

Image: Roblox Corporation

While Roblox may have a pleasing aesthetic to it, a few tweaks to the graphical fidelity of the platform could never hurt anyone. Seeing how experiences such as Frontlines are pushing the graphical ceiling to new heights, some changes for other titles can help push the platform to new heights. Alongside these updates, we’ve got some fresh new codes available for gamers to try for Shrek in the Backrooms, and Heroes Online: Legacy Edition, so let’s snag us some freebies!

Shrek in the Backrooms Codes (March 2023)

Image; The MonkeyMan Fan Club / Roblox

While the subject of The Backrooms may be bone-chilling, nothing is more terrifying than being chased through them by an angry Ogre. Shrek in the Backrooms is a slightly humorous take on the horror genre, tasking players with escaping the titular backrooms from a variety of meme legends. This is going going to make your skin crawl by any means, but it’s a fun little game with friends, that’s for sure.

All Shrek in the Backrooms Codes – Working

Snow – 100 Coins

All Shrek in the Backrooms Codes – Expired

There are no expired codes for this experience

Heroes Online: Legacy Edition Codes (March 2023)

Image: Bloxxit Studios / Roblox

While there may be plenty of One Piece-themed experiences on the Roblox platform, it seems that My Hero Academia-themed titles are next on the docket. Heroes Online: Legacy Edition will place you directly into the world that it’s based on, and with choosable sides, you’ll have more content than you can shake a stick at. A rather exciting experience if you’re looking to grind, or showcase your skills against other players with PVP battles.

All Heroes Online: Legacy Edition Codes – Working

heroes2023 – 3 Spins

Appreciated – 2 Epic Spins

Loqced – 10 Rare Spins

Legacy – 5 Epic Skins

1milfavs – 5 Spins

Super7 – 7 Spins

All Heroes Online: Legacy Edition Codes – Expired

2kids

TheLastOne

Bluebird

Tsukuyomi

TomuraCrisis

BLOODLINES

Bizarre

Iggy

VolumeWinning

2018

ErenYeager!

Gentle

DelayPlatinum

DelayPlatinum YareYare

Rebirth

Grateful

Witcher

Heroborne

LilDeluxe

shinobiX

sansOnline

hallowhallowOnthewall

season4

Bloxxit

VillainsOnlinnne

Bloxnote

Mentoris

Lawliet

Jannuaryy

Relllease

Shinnnobi

Onnnline

Naturia

GearGearNoMi

LegendSwords

Draw Distance Graphics Get A Huge Boost In New Roblox Update

Now live: Improvements to Model Level of Detail (LOD). This upgrade involves increasing the Model LOD resolution and capturing the model’s shape and color more accurately, resulting in improved quality.



Learn more + how to enable: https://t.co/bdWPrUzgoH#Roblox #RobloxDev pic.twitter.com/cbNgccb07I — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) March 2, 2023

Developing an experience on Roblox is the first step that many creators will take toward a future career in the medium. Not only have there been countless changes to help creators make new and exciting games that will bring gamers in for hours. However, a new change to the platform is making it easier to make higher-quality graphics, and have them extend out further into the distance.

In the Tweet above, posted by Bloxy News, you’ll be able to see the difference between the old model and the new model that is coming out, giving developers the chance to make their work be seen for quite a bit more than before. Reaching into the city in the distance, textures and details will no longer melt away like a chocolate bar on a hot day.

These kinds of advancements are rather exciting, especially since the Roblox company is hoping to bring a new generation of players in with some updates to Age Restrictions, as well as more advanced titles in the future. Get ready to jump into Roblox for the time of your life, no matter how old you are.