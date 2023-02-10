Latest Roblox News: Fresh Codes For Strong Muscle Simulator, King Legacy & KreekCraft Gets Cryptic On Social Media

Gamers hoping to get some new codes for their favorite experiences in Roblox have come to the right spot. Not only do we have some fresh codes for a few special games, but we’ll also cover if there are any that have expired in the past few days. Keeping on top of your favorite experiences can ensure that you’re the king or queen of the server that you’re on, so make sure to check in!
It also seems that KreekCraft has something up his sleeves, but what is he planning? Let’s dive right in and see if there are any clues as to what he’s working on with the Roblox community, and if any hints are pointing in the right direction!
Strong Muscle Simulator (February 2023) Codes
Gamers hoping to show off that they’re the strongest around, Strong Muscle Simulator is the perfect experience for you. As players work on gaining mass, using these codes can help them become as strong as possible as quickly as possible.
Strong Muscle Simulator – New Working Codes
- 10M – 100,000 Muscle, 50,000 Gems
- RELEASE – 100 Rebirth
Strong Muscle Simulator – Expired Codes
- POG
- HUGE
- HELL
King Legacy (February 2023) Codes
For those looking for something a bit more action-packed, King Legacy is the perfect game to lose yourself in. With all of these amazing codes available, gamers will have a better chance than ever to get ahead quickly.
King Legacy – Working Codes
- Iagshallnotpass – Gems
- UPDATE4.5.3 – Gems
- 950KLIKES – Gems
- UPDATE4.5.0 – Gems
- 2023 – Gems
- delayedchristmas2022 – Gems
- HYDRAGLYPHICS – Gems
- UPDATE4.0.2 – Gems
- Peodiz – Gems
King Legacy – Expired Codes
- No Currently Expired Codes
KreekCraft Gets Cryptic On Social Media?
It seems that KreekCraft is working on something quite huge for the community, and is giving some small hints through his social media platforms. While he’s a bit shy about sharing details, it’s interesting to see what may be happening with the community.
Is he putting on something bigger and better than the Roblox Battles event that has been going on? Or is he planning on making his own experience for gamers to get lost in? Only time will tell, and we’ll keep on the news to see what he’s thinking.
Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.