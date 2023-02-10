Latest Roblox News: Fresh Codes For Strong Muscle Simulator, King Legacy & KreekCraft Gets Cryptic On Social Media

Gamers hoping to get some new codes for their favorite experiences in Roblox have come to the right spot. Not only do we have some fresh codes for a few special games, but we’ll also cover if there are any that have expired in the past few days. Keeping on top of your favorite experiences can ensure that you’re the king or queen of the server that you’re on, so make sure to check in!

It also seems that KreekCraft has something up his sleeves, but what is he planning? Let’s dive right in and see if there are any clues as to what he’s working on with the Roblox community, and if any hints are pointing in the right direction!

Strong Muscle Simulator (February 2023) Codes

Gamers hoping to show off that they’re the strongest around, Strong Muscle Simulator is the perfect experience for you. As players work on gaining mass, using these codes can help them become as strong as possible as quickly as possible.

Strong Muscle Simulator – New Working Codes

10M – 100,000 Muscle, 50,000 Gems

RELEASE – 100 Rebirth

Strong Muscle Simulator – Expired Codes

POG

HUGE

HELL

King Legacy (February 2023) Codes

For those looking for something a bit more action-packed, King Legacy is the perfect game to lose yourself in. With all of these amazing codes available, gamers will have a better chance than ever to get ahead quickly.

King Legacy – Working Codes

Iagshallnotpass – Gems

UPDATE4.5.3 – Gems

950KLIKES – Gems

UPDATE4.5.0 – Gems

2023 – Gems

delayedchristmas2022 – Gems

HYDRAGLYPHICS – Gems

UPDATE4.0.2 – Gems

Peodiz – Gems

King Legacy – Expired Codes

No Currently Expired Codes

KreekCraft Gets Cryptic On Social Media?

GOOD MORNING



Can’t wait to share where I’ve been and what I’ve been up to.



It’s the biggest thing I’ve ever done. Possibly the biggest thing any Roblox YouTuber has ever done.



I’ll share more soon. 👀 — KreekCraft (@KreekCraft) February 10, 2023

It seems that KreekCraft is working on something quite huge for the community, and is giving some small hints through his social media platforms. While he’s a bit shy about sharing details, it’s interesting to see what may be happening with the community.

Is he putting on something bigger and better than the Roblox Battles event that has been going on? Or is he planning on making his own experience for gamers to get lost in? Only time will tell, and we’ll keep on the news to see what he’s thinking.

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.