Latest Roblox News: Fresh Codes for Tower Defense Simulator & Venture Tale, and KreekCraft Drags BigGames For Outrageous Prices On Merch

As KreekCraft expresses his dissatisfaction with a popular experience on Roblox, fans may start jumping into the same boat. While making plenty of money doing what you love sounds fun, at what point does it get to be a bit too extreme? Alongside this savage drag, fans should tune in to get new codes for exciting Roblox Experiences, namely Tower Defense Simulator and Venture Tale! Let’s jump in and get some free goodies in our favorite games!
All Tower Defense Simulator Codes (February 2023)
Players hoping to build the best towers around and protect their soldiers on the ground, all while partaking in a bit of battle themselves should be checking into Tower Defense Simulator. Not only will gamers find that this is quite an action-packed, but the building aspects are quite refined and exciting for a Roblox experience.
All Working Tower Defense Simulator Codes
- M3RRY2022TDS – Free Cookie Scout
- JOHNRETURNS – Free John Skin
All Expired Tower Defense Simulator Codes
- beachglad2022
- MERRY2021
- robloxisback
- 1BILLION
- COMMUNITY20
- celebration21
- BLOXY21
- FIFTYK
- delayed
- imababy
- newyear2021
- 30k
- DOUBLEBLOXIES
- ICYFREEZE
- W33KLICODE
- 5KMILESTONE
- B1RDHUNT3R
- 1pumpkin
- SPR1NGM1L3ST0NE
- HAPPY3AST3R!
- ELECTRO
- SW33TXP
- 02MOMENT
- MOARXP
All Venture Tale Codes (February 2023)
Gamers that are hoping to lose themselves in a rich fantasy world should be checking out Venture Tale as soon as possible, as there is nary a better dungeon-crawling experience on the platform. Those that have spent countless hours within this world can attest to why Venture Tale is one of the best RPG titles on the platform, giving gamers plenty to do whenever they need to do it.
All Working Venture Tale Codes
- hydrasaredangerous – 100 Aygems, 10 Eterna Chunks
- mrsclawshasagiftforyou – 100 Ayagems, 10 Eterna Chunks, 5 Scroll of the Student
- miningcatgirl – 150 Ayagems, 10 Eterna Chunks, 5 Scroll of the Scholar
- 10mvisits – 100 Ayagems, Scrolls
- 20fivethousand – 100 Ayagems, Scrolls
- 9kamazing – 100 Ayagems
All Expired Venture Tale Codes
- vibin2022
- railgunner
- feastonpumpkins
- guildgirlbestgirl
- katanarelease
- savethegoblings
- enchanted
- released
- gobbylord
- sixthousandlikes
- 4klikes
- spidermommy
Related: Latest Roblox News: All New Game Codes For Bitcoin Miner & Booth Game, Players’ Surprising Creation Adds Streaming To Experiences
KreekCraft Drags Pet Simulator X Developers For Overpriced Toy
It seems that we aren’t the only ones that think the Titanic Plush is overpriced. With the reveal on BIG Games’ social media page, fans and creators were outraged at the price of this particular plushie. However, while players may have the chance to get an in-game reward with this plush that can help them stand out with some of the most expensive pets in the game, it’s still a crazy amount to pay for something like this, with KreekCraft agreeing and roasting the company.
It seems that the fans got to BIG Games, as well, seeing as comments for the reveal have been completely turned off as of the time of this writing. While the player count doesn’t show it, it seems that fans may be finally at their wit’s end with this particular experience.
- This article was updated on February 20th, 2023