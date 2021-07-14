Minecraft’s World Generation and Monster Spawns Are Changing Completely

Minecraft 1.17 is here, so now it’s time to look ahead to the Minecraft 1.18 release date. The developers as Mojang have just launched a major snapshot beta for the upcoming version including the new Caves & Cliffs biomes, but even more exciting, the snapshot also features a look at a complete revamp for world generation and monster spawns.

As of 1.18 Experimental Snapshot 1, there is now natural terrain variation, separate from how the biomes work originally. So you’ll see hills, plains, and mountains carry naturally across different biomes. In the patch notes, the devs give an example suggesting that “forests and deserts could form up on a hill without needing a special biome just for that”.

This update also makes it so that mobs that spawn in darkness only spawn in complete darkness – meaning that dimly lit areas are safe from monsters too. So you’ll no longer have to bathe your outdoor courtyards and villages in intense spotlights just to keep everything and everyone safe. Or, as the developers at Mojang explain it, this makes it easier to spawn-proof the new larger cave systems.

The “experimental” part of the snapshot name means that all this is even more subject to change than usual, and your old saves will be incompatible with the new version. Regular snapshots for version 1.18 are expected to start some time in September this year. The snapshot is available for both Java and Bedrock editions of Minecraft.

Reminder, the 1.17 version of Minecraft is a huge updated that added amethyst geodes – along with amethyst blocks and items, copper ore and its derived forms, deepslates and its variants, and new mobs such as goats, glow squids and axolotl. The 1.18 version is gonna be the update where we will get revamped mountain and cave generation and cave biomes such as lush caves and dripstone caves.