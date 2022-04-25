Modern Warfare 2 Confirmed as Next Call of Duty, New Warzone in Development

Activision has recently released their first quarter 2022 financial results and in them, Call of Duty fans have gotten a clear picture of what to expect from the franchise moving forward. As had been previously speculated, Modern Warfare 2 is the next Call of Duty game. Alongside that, a new version of Warzone is in development.

The most advanced Call of Duty game in franchise history

“This year’s Call of Duty is a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, the most successful Call of Duty title to date, and will be the most advanced experience in franchise history,” reads an excerpt from the presentation. Beyond that Activision also revealed that “The new free-to-play Warzone experience, which is built from the group-up alongside the premium game, features groundbreaking innovations to be revealed later this year.”

It’s been a couple of odd years for the Call of Duty franchise. Black Ops Cold War was a significant deviation from the framework laid in 2019’s Modern Warfare and the franchise seemed to backtrack quite a bit with the release of Vanguard in terms of predicting what their fan base wanted. All the while, Warzone, which released alongside 2019’s Modern Warfare was a huge hit that has managed to continue to stay relevant for the last three years. While some of that interest has waned with the changes to Warzone Pacific made recently, a new Warzone could be just what the doctor ordered.

Modern Warfare 2 has yet to be revealed in full, but this announcement is following suit with the timing that Activision has had in the past. Generally speaking, we’re due for a full reveal of the next Call of Duty in the weeks ahead. The reveal of Modern Warfare 2 is likely imminent. As for Warzone, there are some things on the horizon that are going to keep people engaged in the short term, but just what they’ve got in store for fans of the free-to-play title is anyone’s guess.

Assuming that Activision doesn’t deviate from their traditional schedule, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should arrive in late October or early November of 2022.