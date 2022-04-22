Modern Warfare 2 Reveal Trailer Coming in May According to Leakers

Fans of the Modern Warfare series have been asking for more information regarding the sequel to the highly acclaimed title released back in 2019. A lot of hype and speculation has been going around the game, and a lot of fans are looking for every piece of information they can get. A leaker just hinted at a possible Modern Warfare 2 reveal trailer release date.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was released back in 2019, and it helped the Call of Duty community to get together on some grounded combat, something that many players felt they needed after a couple of releases with a sci-fi component on them. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare got a lot of praise from the community, and many FPS fans were considering it as an alternative to other titles like Battlefield. The setting, grittiness, and classic game modes from previous titles were the perfect combination fans needed to get back into the COD train again.

Today, a Twitter user called TheGhostofHope shared a mysterious Tweet regarding the reveal of the next release of the Modern Warfare series. The Tweet in question just says May 30th along with a Modern Warfare gif featuring Captain Price, one of the protagonists of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. In a second tweet, the leaker clarifies that the date refers to the game’s upcoming reveal.

The leaker has even tweeted about two guns allegedly present on Modern Warfare 2 and how guns will have five attachments slots. If this leak turns out to be true, then the reveal is relatively soon. Many players are not happy with recent titles, so a new entry based on the Modern Warfare series could bring back a meaningful portion of the community who has been focusing on Warzone and other titles while they wait for something more appealing.

There is still a lot of time between this leak and the supposed reveal date, so leakers could still get more information in the meantime. Adding more credibility to the tweet or at least providing some information regarding this awaited title.

All in all, a lot of players are still playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, avoiding newer titles like Cold War and Vanguard, so there is a large market looking for some modern combat game to grind on for a while. First Person Shooters with a modern setting are not something you can easily find on the console market unless you try some older Xbox One or Xbox 360 titles, so a new addition taking advantage of the new hardware could find some success.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be released later this year.