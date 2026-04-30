‘An act of piracy’: Israel intercepted and seized aid boats headed to the besieged Gaza Strip, and now the whole world is ripping into them

The latest development in the Mediterranean is a major escalation, as Israeli military forces have intercepted and seized 22 out of 58 aid ships that were part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, Al Jazeera reported. These vessels, which departed from the Spanish port of Barcelona, were attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip.

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The situation turned volatile when the ships were seized in international waters off the coast of Greece’s Peloponnese Peninsula. This location is hundreds of miles away from Gaza, marking what observers are calling an unprecedented reach for such a naval operation.

The tactics used by the Israeli military were described by participants as aggressive and high-tech. According to organizers and reports, the military utilized drones, communications jamming technology, and armed raiding parties to halt the fleet. Tariq Ra’ouf, an activist and writer on one of the vessels, described the scene as the fleet was surrounded by large military ships that deployed rigid inflatable boats.

The global reaction to the Israeli seizure has been swift and critical

Ra’ouf noted that the military played music over radio channels to jam communications, a move he characterized as a form of psychological warfare. Ra’ouf also shared that participants were ordered to the front of their boats and told to get on their hands and knees while being confronted by personnel pointing lasers and semiautomatic assault weapons.

The human toll of this operation is significant. Organizers claim that Israel has kidnapped 211 of the 400 activists involved in the mission. In contrast, Israel’s Foreign Ministry provided a lower count of 175 detainees, which is a notable discrepancy.

Israeli forces have intercepted around a dozen Gaza-bound aid boats from the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters near the Greek island of Crete, more than 1,000km from Israel.



Organisers call it an illegal attack on civilians in international waters. pic.twitter.com/anFDUK3f4M — Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) April 30, 2026

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar stated that the civilians would be brought ashore in Greece in the coming hours, following coordination with the Greek government. Meanwhile, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, defended the action on social media, describing the participants as “a group of delusional attention-seeking agitators who were stopped before reaching the area.”

The global reaction to the seizure has been swift and critical. The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a harsh statement, condemning the action as “an act of piracy.” They argued that by targeting the flotilla, Israel has violated humanitarian principles and international law.

Similarly, the organizers of the Global Sumud Flotilla stated, “This is piracy. This is the unlawful seizure of human beings on the open sea near Crete, an assertion that Israel can operate with total impunity, far beyond its own borders, with no consequences.” They further emphasized that no state has the right to police or occupy international waters in this manner.

Several European governments have also stepped in. Spain’s Foreign Ministry announced that it energetically condemns the seizure and has summoned Israel’s charge d’affaires to convey a formal protest. Italy, which reportedly has 24 nationals among the detained, issued a statement calling for the immediate release of all unlawfully detained Italian citizens.

Germany joined Italy in a joint statement, noting that it is following the developments with great concern and calling for restraint from what it described as irresponsible actions. Amnesty International has also added its voice to the chorus, calling for the immediate and unconditional release of the crew and demanding that all activists be granted access to consular support and protected from any form of ill-treatment while in custody.

For its part, Israel’s Foreign Ministry stands by the decision to intervene. They labeled the organizers as professional provocateurs and insisted that the actions taken by their forces were lawful. The ministry explained that the large number of vessels and the perceived risk of escalation necessitated early action to prevent the breach of what they maintain is a lawful blockade.

This operation is notable for its distance, as the flotilla was estimated to be about 600 nautical miles from Gaza. This is significantly farther than any previous intercept, with past operations typically occurring much closer to the Palestinian territory.

The situation remains tense as 36 boats from the original fleet are reportedly still sailing toward Gaza. The incident marks the second time in recent months that the Global Sumud Flotilla has faced such an intervention. In October, a similar attempt resulted in the interception of about 40 boats and the arrest of more than 450 participants.

During that earlier incident, several activists alleged that they faced physical and psychological abuse while in custody before eventually being expelled by Israeli authorities.

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