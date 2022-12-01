Modern Warfare 2 Players May Have Found the Best AA Gun in the Game

Modern Warfare 2 players always look for better ways to deal with enemies throughout their matches. Recently a Modern Warfare 2 player shared a new way that players can deal with enemy VTOLs using the RAAL LMG, and it’s faster than using their standard launchers.

On November 30, a user on a Modern Warfare 2 subreddit made a post detailing how he can deal with enemy VTOLs more effectively than when using launchers, and many players have been engaging with the Reddit post since then, gathering some attention in the subreddit. According to the Reddit post, players can destroy enemy VTOLs with the RAAL LGM faster than when using launchers like the JOKR and PILA, and according to the video the user shared, it is. The 8-second video confirms this finding, and many players are still commenting on the post, sharing their opinions about the discovery.

Many players are surprised about the RAAL’s LMG capabilities and think is amazing, considering it takes 6 RPG or Strella shots to down a VTOL.

Some players started complaining about the current state of launchers in the game and how underpowered they think they are. Players believe launchers should be more effective against air vehicles, and with this discovery, it looks like it.

Other players think that launchers are perfectly fine and that every launcher excels against a specific enemy vehicle or kill streak.

The RAAL LMG has gotten some attention in a few Modern Warfare 2 posts, and some players are wondering why it is. A user believes this is because most players are done with completing camo challenges from other weapons, and they are now trying LMGS, and so far, the RAAL LMG looks like the best option out of the other LMGs.

True or not, the RAAL LMG is getting more attention than most guns right now, so players should consider picking up this LMG and giving it a try. The RAAL LMG is capable of landing accurate fire at long ranges and hits like a truck, so any Warzone 2 or DMZ player should consider using it in any of their loadouts.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on December 1st, 2022