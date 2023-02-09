New Genshin Impact Leak Reveals More on the Possible Kits for Baizhu and Kaveh

As Genshin Impact players either work on saving their Primogems for the arrival of both Dehya and Mika during the game’s upcoming version 3.5 or pull for a chance of adding Yelan or Hutao to their roster, new leaks regarding the game’s still a little far away version 3.6 continue to be revealed almost daily. With that said, a new leak surfaced, this time revealing more of the sets of both upcoming 5-star Baizhu and 4-star Kaveh.

According to the newest leak, revealed on NGA and translated by vivliz on the Genshin impact Leaks Subreddit, once at C6, Kaveh will be able to increase your Dendro characters’ normal ATK speed, their Elemental Skill damage, as well as their EM. He will also be able to generate a generous number of particles.

Baizhu, on the other hand, will be able to decrease a target’s Dendro resistance and increase your Dendro DM. He will also be able to generate a shield with his Skill. Also according to the leaker, Baizhu’s Burst will cost 80 energy.

With that said, the new NGA leak seems to add some weight to a previous leak revealed by Team China, where they claimed that Baizhu’s current set is support oriented, while Kaveh will work as a great offensive support to Alhaitham, in a way similar to how Faruzan works for Xiao. Also according to Team China, those who plan on bringing the full potential of Kaveh once he releases should aim for his C6, while Baizhu will able to excel in his role once at C4.

The leaks also surfaced a few days after a new Baidu leak confirmed that the Primordial Jade Regalia Catalyst, which was leaked way back will be his signature weapon. The Catalyst will be the third weapon of the Jade series to become available in the game. You can check out a look at the new weapon below, courtesy of the Genshin impact Leaks Subreddit:

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2023