New Genshin Impact Leaks Reveal the First Look at Inazuma’s First Cat Girl, Momoka

After weeks of speculation and enigmatic leaks regarding her overall visual, a flood of new Genshin Impact leaks surfaced, revealing the character model and more about the game’s upcoming Geo Catgirl, Momoka.

According to the leaked profile and renders, Momoka will be a character of medium height and light hair whose clothes will feature the prominent use of gold, green, and blue. She will also have cat paws. Although her cat ears will actually be accessories, leaker Koroo confirmed that she will indeed have her previously leaked tails.

According to known leaker Mero, Momoka will be a Geo Sword user whose main role will be that of a shielder through the use of her Elemental Skill. They also revealed that her Skill will have two variants. She will be, according to leaker Kuroo, a 5-star.

As part of a new leak regarding the visual of the game’s upcoming 5-star bow set to be part of the Deshret series of weapons, an unnamed leaker known for having revealed glimpses of Baizhu’s kit before the debut of the beta claimed that she will instead be a bow wielder.

When Will Momoka be Released?

Currently, no news or leaks regarding Momoka’s release window surfaced but given the fact that she is set to be part of the Inazuma cast as well as her alleged rarity, it is safe to assume that she will be released before version 4.0. Genshin Impact’s version 4.0 is rumored to debut during the second half of 2023 and featured the first Fontaine Archon Quest.

If the leaks by Mero are indeed right, Momoka will be the game’s third Geo unit whose Skill is focused on shield generation for the party, with the first two being 4-star Geo Claymore welder Noelle and 5-star Geo Polearm wielder Zhongli.

