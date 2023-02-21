Image: HoYoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy.

Genshin Impact features a wide array of playable characters, each capable of making their presence known in the field in their own way. But who are the best Geo characters in the game?Here are all Geo characters in Genshin Impact, ranked.

All Geo Characters in Genshin Impact, Ranked

8. Geo Traveler

Image: HoYoverse.

The Geo version of the Traveler shines through their extremely high utility, as well as their ability to deal a good chunk of damage and work as a battery. But given the peculiarities of their set even at C6, the Geo Traveler is easily surpassed by the game’s other Geo units, no matter their constellation level.

7. Yun Jin

Image: HoYoverse.

Yun Jin is considered to be one of the best supports for DPS’ who rely on normal attacks, such as Kamisato Ayato and Yoimiya, provided by her Elemental Burst, as well as her excellent passive talents.

With that said, the fact that she needs a very specific type of DPS’ to shine makes her a niche choice even at higher constellations.

6. Ningguang

Image: HoYoverse.

A great single and multi-target DPS, depending on your current constellation level, Ningguang is considered by a large portion of the fanbase as a 5-star in 4-star clothing, thanks to her set, design, and animations.

With that said, Ningguang is one of the game’s most constellation-hungry units, as she needs to have at least her first two constellations, and ideally her sixth, unlocked in order to excel in the field.

5. Gorou

Image: HoYoverse.

A great overall support, as well as the best-in-slot for teams built around both Arataki Itto and Noelle, Gorou shines through his ability to actively buff your team’s Defense and Geo damage, all while also generating large amounts of particles and dealing quick ounces of damage.

Differently from most supports in the game, his utility skyrockets once on C4, as it will allow him to work as a buffer, a shielder, and a healer at the same time.

4. Noelle

Image: HoYoverse.

One of the game’s best healers in the game as well as a Geo DPS capable of sweeping the battlefield clean (even more so at C6), Noelle shines thanks to her ability to deal massive damage and heal through the use of her Elemental Burst, all while effectively shielding your party through the use of her Elemental Skill.

3. Arataki Itto

Image: HoYoverse.

The game’s current top Geo DPS,Arataki Itto is a unit capable of dealing massive amounts of Geo damage while in his Raging Oni King state, especially when part of a composition featuring top-tier supports.

With that said, the nature of the Geo element and the fact that he is only able to hit a ceiling close to that of the game’s best while in a composition featuring a C4 Gorou makes Itto a niche choice for most scenarios.

2. Albedo

Image: HoYoverse.

Albedo can be considered the best Geo-sub DPS in the game, who can easily deal 12000+ Geo damage every 2 seconds and generate both constant shields and particles with his Elemental Skill.

If that was not enough to put him in one of the top spots, the Kreideprinz is also capable of using his Burst in order to both deal high amounts of Geo damage and provide a handy EM buff to your team at quick intervals.

1. Zhongli

Image: HoYoverse.

As expected of the Geo Archon, Zhongli is both the best Geo unit and the best defensive support in the game, a title he earned through his Elemental Skill’s ability to generate the most resistant shield in the game and actively debuff enemies. As a plus, he is also capable of dealing massive Geo damage through his Elemental Burst.

Overall, Zhongli excels thanks to his utility and ability to fit a wide array of different compositions. He is also a must-have on any kind of Xiao-focused team as well as an irreplaceable piece when building around Hu Tao.

- This article was updated on February 21st, 2023