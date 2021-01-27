Game News

New Monster Hunter Rise Switch Bundle Announced

The popular franchise introduces their new themed Switch.

January 27th, 2021 by Victor Vellas

Nintendo surprised everyone last night, by announcing a brand new Monster Hunter Rise-themed Switch Bundle. Celebrating the upcoming title, this new kit includes a custom Switch design which expands to its controller too. Monster Hunter Rise will be included digitally, in the form of a game code, with the Deluxe Kit DLC included as well. Here is everything the bundle will have inside:

  • Nintendo Switch system (Monster Hunter Rise design)
  • Nintendo Switch dock (Monster Hunter Rise design)
  • Right and Left Joy-Con (Monster Hunter Rise design)
  • Joy-Con straps
  • Joy-Con grip
  • Nintendo Switch AC adapter
  • High-speed HDMI cable
  • Safety guide
  • Monster Hunter Rise game (pre-installed)
  • DLC code leaflet

Additionally, a Special Edition Pro Controller is also introduced, with a themed design too and can be bought separately. The whole bundle is confirmed for Japan, Europe and Australia, with an upcoming US release to be expected. No information yet though, so this is just speculation. Taking into consideration the franchise’s popularity, it’s hard to imagine the specific bundle won’t be released to America.

Monster Hunter Rise is the next entry in the popular franchise, and fans around the world are waiting patiently its release. Monster Hunter World made a huge impact to Capcom’s financials, being their best selling game, and proved that western audiences are also fans of the series. Therefore, it is only natural for Nintendo and Capcom alike to promote the game the best they can. What better way there is, other than imprinting their flagship Monsters to our consoles, for ever.

Monster Hunter Rise, alongside the newly announced Switch bundle, are set to release on March 26, 2021.

