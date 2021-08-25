New Outlast Trials Gamescom Trailer Showcases Co-Op Gameplay

The Outlast Trials flew under the radar for many of you. The co-op horror survival game was announced in 2019 and its developers have released very little information about it since, leaving many of us speculating about the lore and setting of the game, only knowing that it was going to take place in the same universe and that shared the same aesthetics and style of the previous releases. Red Barrels released a new gameplay trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live, giving fans of the series and the horror survival genre a closer look at what’s to come when the game releases.

The Outlast Trials Trailer Details

Here is what you’ll find after watching the trailer:

There’s a narrator. Across the entire trailer, you can hear the voice of someone talking through speakers. Trying to convince the players to take part in their gruesome tests. This might be a game mechanic that warns and taunts players across the matches depending on their actions, adding another level of tension to the matches.

There are three main areas in The Testing Facility: A toy factory, an old house, and The Testing Facility itself are the settings where the players are shown fighting and running away from enemies.

Players do more than just hiding and running away. Players are shown defending themselves with traps, throwing objects, smoke bombs, and even setting explosive devices to get away from enemies. This is a big step in the franchise; players used to hide and run from the enemies making them feel powerless and vulnerable in every encounter.

There might be quick-time events. At some point, a player is shown helping another one make a difficult jump, so a quick-time mechanic might be present, letting players interact with each other through the match.

The Outlast Trials is set in the Cold War era. Putting players in the shoes of human guinea pigs; involuntarily recruited by the Murkoff Corporation to test their advanced methods of Brainwashing and Mind Control, so bring a buddy and have fun while you are trying to get away from your terrifying captors. If you haven’t played any of the Outlast games take a look at this 4-minute gameplay video to get you familiar with the franchise.

The Outlast Trials is set to be released in 2022 on PC.