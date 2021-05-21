New Story Overview Trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

The release of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, draws ever closer as a trailer that serves as an intro to the story comes out. With another Monster Hunter Digital Event right around the corner, this could be one of the last tidbits of info we get before then. As for the trailer itself, if you’re looking for more peeks at the gameplay then you’re not going to be in luck this time around. It’s far more informative in nature and focuses down on solely the story aspects of the game. A lot of it is in fact information that we’ve already heard about at some point, but this trailer does a nice job of putting everything you need to know together in a more whole format. If you haven’t seen the trailer yet, go ahead and give it a look over before a bit more of what’s seen in it gets broken down.

The trailer opens up with the mystery of Rathlos vanishing from the land left and right after red beams of light fill the sky on the night of a festival. The origin and meaning of these red lights remain a mystery yet to be solved. The player’s journey as a rider then begins, with them eventually meeting a Wyverian girl whose past is connected to their very own. With an egg entrusted to the player, they truly begin their journey while the hatching of the egg draws closer. And once that egg does hatch, we are greeted by a cute little baby Rathlos that can’t fly and is also apparently destined to cause the world to succumb to absolute ruin. With such an innocent-seeming creature having such a drastic prophecy tied to it, the mystery continues to spiral. Again, a lot of this isn’t new information, but it’s still nice to have a summary trailer like this. And if you’re interested in putting in a pre-order for the game to get some additional content, you can do so on the game’s official site.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will release for Nintendo Switch and PC through Steam on July 9th.