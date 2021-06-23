Nier Replicant VER.1.22474487139… Ships Over A Million Units

In a press release today, June 22nd, Square Enix revealed that their latest remake Nier Replicant VER.1.22474487139… has shipped and sold over one million units since its launch earlier this year. This figure includes both physical shipments and digital sales and is a testament to the power of remakes in the gaming industry. This success can no doubt be attributed to the exceptional amount of praise and love that its sequel, Nier Automata, has received since its launch in 2017. Square also revealed that Automata just passed the six million unit mark (of digital and physical shipments) so the Yohra squad continues to impress. While all this is great, Nier Replicant’s launch wasn’t exactly perfect.

Do Androids Dream of Crappy Framerates?

As with Nier Automata’s Steam release, Nier Replicant had a myriad of issues on day one when it saw the light of day. Reddit and other forums were filled with complaints about how the character would sometimes speed off at an unplayable velocity when the framerate spiked above 60 FPS. This got to the point where refunds were being requested and no official fix from Square Enix was on the way.

As with most buggy and broken PC ports, modders took the lead and found a way to adjust the ini file to fix the issue. Within weeks, the mod was made available on Nexus mods and players rejoiced that they wouldn’t have to deal with buggy performance with Replicant for as long as they have with Nier Automata on Steam. The mod may be unnecessary now as Square Enix recently released a new update to the PC version, 2 months later, that should address the issue. The blurb provided gave a fairly basic explanation of V Sync monitors and refresh rates but seems to promise that the game will “run at a stable frame rate of 60fps” after this patch is applied.

If you want to join the million players who have picked this game up already, Nier Replicant VER.1.22474487139… is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.