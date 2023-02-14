Overwatch 2 Valentine’s Bundle May Contain a Hidden Reference to a Popular Mobile Game

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2‘s Ultimate Valentine event is now live, just in time for Hallmark’s favorite holiday. As well as participating in a browser-based non-canon dating simulator ‘LoverWatch‘ or the Hanzo-only Arcade mode ‘Love of Geometry,’ players can purchase two brand-new Valentine’s themed bundles in the in-game shop.

One of these is the Chocolate Wrecking Ball Bundle, featuring the new Sugar Bomb Wrecking Ball skin, ‘Crushed‘ Highlight Intro, and the Candy Bomb Weapon Charm — which appears to hold a sly reference to another Activision Blizzard property.

Images via Blizzard Entertainment, King

The Candy Bomb Weapon Charm looks remarkably similar to the iconic Color Bomb item featured in the viral mobile title Candy Crush Saga. While Wrecking Ball‘s bombs are used to defend critical areas of the map in Overwatch 2, the Color Bomb can be detonated in Candy Crush to clear the board of any chosen candy.

While this may seem like an odd reference at first, Activision Blizzard is the parent company of King, the developers for Candy Crush Saga and its many spin-offs. The company often boasts Candy Crush as one of its primary properties, including its colorful characters in press release images relating to its sales statistics and Microsoft acquisition.

Also available in Overwatch 2‘s in-game shop is the Cupid Hanzo Bundle, featuring a ridiculously handsome Hanzo Shimada garbed in a Cupid outfit, complete with a lovely pink bow. Sadly, we mean the weapon, not the hair accessory, which would look delightful.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The bundle also includes a Heart Pillow Souvenir, the Pierced Heart Weapon Charm, Cupid’s Kiss Highlight Intro, and the ‘Cupid’s Target‘ Name Card. Players can also earn the Cupid’s Kiss Highlight Intro for free by earning the love of Mercy or Genji in LoverWatch, a rather interesting text-based dating simulator officially released by Blizzard to promote the event.

Overwatch 2 recently launched its second Season, which is set to include a future crossover event with the hit anime series One Punch Man, marking its first official collaboration with a major IP.

Overwatch 2 is available to play for free on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023