All Overwatch 2 Control Maps

Control is one of the core game modes offered in Overwatch 2. It’s part of the Quickplay and Competitive playlists, so if you’re an Arcade player, you won’t see it too often. Whatever the case may be, if you’re wondering what specific map pools are like when you play the main game modes in Overwatch 2, these are all the control maps in the game.

All Control Maps in Overwatch 2

There are a total of five maps in this mode. Each one has three different locations:

Busan

Downtown

Meka Base

Sanctuary

Ilios

Lighthouse

Ruins

Well

Lijiang Tower

Control Center

Garden

Night Market

Nepal

Sanctum

Shrine

Village

Oasis

City Center

Gardens

University

What is Control?

Control is a game mode akin to King of the Hill from other shooter titles. Two teams face off in a best-of-three to rush and capture the center point of the map. Some time is needed before the point is in control of a team. The more players on a point, the faster it’ll be captured.

When players on both teams are on the point, it’ll remain contested until only people from one team are on it. This leads to some interesting strategies, especially at higher levels. Team synergy and composition will help this go a long way.

Since this mode has an objective that both teams fight for, this does put characters who are good for defense a better choice. Characters like Junkrat, Hanzo, Symmetra, and Mei perform quite well in these instances. Although, that doesn’t mean the rest of the cast doesn’t have a fighting chance

With new maps coming to the Control pool like the recently unveiled Antarctic Peninsula, it’ll allow all characters to shine in their own right.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 2nd, 2023