All Characters Included in Overwatch Dating Sim LoverWatch

If you’ve ever wanted to date an Overwatch character, which you probably have if you’re reading this, you’re in luck! To celebrate Overwatch 2‘s Ultimate Valentine’s Event, Blizzard has launched a free-to-play browser-based Overwatch dating sim, LoverWatch. This guide contains every character included in LoverWatch and the rewards you’ll receive for earning their love.

What Characters are in LoverWatch?

There are currently three datable Overwatch characters in LoverWatch, though other familiar faces make their appearance in different paths. When trying to select another option at the beginning of the experience, the game mentions that additional characters may be added if this unusual project becomes popular enough.

Genji

The cyborg-ninja Genji Shimada is one of two characters you’re able to date in LoverWatch prior to unlocking the secret third option. While on this path, Cupid makes various witty comments regarding your choice, as Hanzo is Genji‘s brother (and also tried to kill him, but he doesn’t like us mentioning that). Earning the love of Genji will unlock the ‘Genji’s Peace‘ Player Icon in Overwatch 2.

Mercy

Everyone’s favorite Support hero, Mercy, aka Dr. Angela Ziegler (as Cupid reminds you), is the other character you can date at the beginning of LoverWatch. Once you have Super Jumped into Mercy‘s heart will earn you the ‘Mercy’s Angel’ Player Icon in Overwatch 2.

Hanzo

Hanzo Shimada, who swears he is actually Cupid that looks remarkably like Hanzo, is available to date once the player has confessed their love to both Mercy and Genji. This path is much shorter than the main two heroes but unlocks an exclusive ‘Cupid’s Arrow’ Player Icon in Overwatch 2, as well as a Title that will become available on February 14.

Undateable Character in LoverWatch

Ana Amari appears during your third date with Mercy in LoverWatch, while Zenyatta will appear during Genji‘s path. Unfortunately for lovers of robots and older women, neither character is dateable.

Junkrat is also mentioned by name when trying to choose a third option in the comedy club but sadly does not appear in the (radioactive) flesh. Finally, Ramattra is also mentioned when the game makes jabs at the lack of lore Zenyatta has received in the entirety of his existence.

Overwatch 2 is available to play for free on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. Loverwatch is available to play for free in any desktop browser.

- This article was updated on February 13th, 2023