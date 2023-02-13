How to Unlock the Secret Ending in Loverwatch (Overwatch 2 Dating Simulator)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2‘s official but non-canon browser-based dating simulator, Loverwatch, is live just in time for Valentine’s Day. If you’ve ever wanted to date Genji or Mercy (let’s be honest, most of us have), then now’s your chance. But what if we told you there’s a third option? Suppose the ridiculously handsome Cupid (and definitely not Hanzo Shimada) is more to your style. In that case, following this guide will allow you to unlock his secret path in Loverwatch and earn an exclusive reward in Overwatch 2.

How to Unlock the Secret Hanzo Ending in Loverwatch

To unlock the secret ending in Loverwatch, you will need to successfully earn the love of both Genji and Mercy, which will earn you Genji’s Peace and Mercy’s Love Player Icons in Overwatch 2.

Answer each dialogue option appropriately, following ̶H̶a̶n̶z̶o̶’̶s̶ Cupid’s advice throughout both playthroughs of the game. In the comedy club, choose to make a joke tailored to the character you plan to steal the heart of. When ordering food in the restaurant, choose the middle option to order your date’s favorite dish (as detailed in the Official Overwatch Cookbook).

On Genji‘s path, select the “Yes, they can” option when asked if people can truly change. For Mercy‘s path, refer to yourself as Angela’s date when asked who you are by Ana. At the end of each path, choose to confess your love — if only it were that easy in real life.

We are doing exactly that. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Once you’ve captured the point that is the heart of both Genji and Mercy, start a New Game, and you’ll be met with a familiar face. Hanzo/Cupid will be impressed at how romantic you are and confess his feelings for you. After reciprocating those feelings, credits will play, and your exclusive Overwatch 2 bonuses will become available in the Rewards section.

Loverwatch Rewards in Overwatch 2

Gaining the love of any Loverwatch character will earn you their Valentine’s Day Player Icon in Overwatch 2, as well as the Cupid’s Kiss Highlight Intro for Hanzo, and a Title available from February 14. Completing the secret ending will unlock the Cupid’s Arrow Player Icon and another upcoming Title. Completing various endings will also unlock downloadable Valentine’s Day cards to send to your duo.

To redeem Loverwatch rewards in Overwatch 2, log in to your Blizzard Account in the top right corner of the website. Click Rewards on the main menu, select the reward you wish to redeem, and then press Yes. Your reward should be waiting for you in-game instantly, though the site warns that it can take up to 48 hours.

Overwatch 2 is available to play for free on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. Loverwatch is available to play for free in any desktop browser.

- This article was updated on February 13th, 2023