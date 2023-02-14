How do you romance Mercy in Loverwatch dating sim? If you’re wondering about this, you’ve come to the right place. Romance is essential to any dating sim, and Loverwatch Dating Sim is no exception. In this game, players can romance Mercy, one of the most iconic Overwatch 2 characters, and enjoy a sweet, romantic story. To romance her, players need to pick her path, leading them to a series of dates with Mercy to help build their relationship. While this game offers arguably “memeable” dialogues, you can also choose other romantic options to make Mercy open up to you. If you need help deciding which one to choose, here’s a guide on how to romance Mercy and unlock her ending in Loverwatch.

How to Romance Mercy in Loverwatch

When romancing Mercy in Loverwatch Dating Sim, focus on building trust and making her laugh. As you progress through the game and your relationship, you also need to choose your words carefully and stay patient (even if she doesn’t make the best coffee). You can further develop your relationship with Mercy by doing activities together, such as going on dates, discussing her hobbies, and even helping her out.

You should also pick suitable dialogue options, as this will help you get closer to Mercy and make her more interested in you. Below are all the answers you should choose if you want to romance Mercy in Loverwatch and unlock the romantic ending with her.

Laff Attic First Date Answers

It’s Mercy!

Love-struck

I think so.

Yes, I want to win the heart of Mercy.

Test my unparalleled Mercy knowledge! (you can choose any answer here and it won’t affect your gameplay)

Can’t I just say hi?

Why doesn’t the surgeon like operating on elbows?

Hey, Dr. Ziegler.

Has anyone ever told you you’re smart and hilarious?

I’d like to join you.

Cafe Azur Second Date Answers

Happens to the best of us.

Order the bircher muesli.

What kind of hobbies do you enjoy?

What does being a hero feel like?

I need you, Angela.

Cairo Third Date Answers

Drink it enthusiastically.

Date. I’m Angela’s date.

Yeah, I’m confident!

Follow her.

After following her, Mercy will transform into her Valkyrie form, take your hand, and soar in the sky with you. This is the ending you receive from following Mercy’s path in Loverwatch. Afterward, you’ll get a cute Valentine’s card with a Pachimari picture, a Mercy valentine’s card, and a Love Mercy icon which you can redeem to receive in-game

Overwatch 2 is available to play for free on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. Loverwatch is available to play for free in any desktop browser.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023