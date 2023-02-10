Pacific Drive Game Trailer Looks Like Gran Turismo in the Upside Down

Pacific Drive is a brand new roguelike indie game from Ironwood Studios, a new team made up of experienced developers who have worked for AAA companies and games like Infamous and Bioshock Infinite, that looks to combine multiple genres and ultimately looks like Gran Turismo in the Upside Down from Stranger Things.

Not much is known about Pacific Drive yet, but, in a new PlayStation blog post, Pacific Drive received a new trailer and details. The mysteriously dark and dangerous setting is called the Zone and it is filled with all sorts of Anomalies.

From the gameplay trailer, we see that the main gameplay loop of Pacific Drive is taking your sedan out into the Zone, trying to get further while exploring uncharted forests and gas stations for upgrades, and ultimately dying only to return to the garage to upgrade your sedan. Needless to say, Pacific Drive looks gorgeous and extremely fun.

As mentioned before, the details about Pacific Drive are fuzzy, but we now know more about what it looks like, what it is, and how it plays. It seems to be open-world, but how open-world we’ll have to wait and see.

Besides the roguelike nature and beautifully alluring visuals, what genuinely excites me about Pacific Drive is the fact that you’ll be able to get out of your vehicle and explore the world, and when the world gets too spooky or angry, you can skirt off.

Pacific Drive looks to be one of the best indie games we’ll get in 2023 right next to Animal Well. If all goes well, Pacific Drive could be this year’s Stray. We have our fingers crossed for Pacific Drive and will keep you updated as more information comes out.

Pacific Drive will be available in 2023, on PlayStation 5 and PC.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023