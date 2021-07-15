Path of Exile’s Next Expansion Will Shake Up the Meta

Path of Exile’s next big expansion has just been unveiled in a livestream with Grinding Gear Games’ co-founder Chris Wilson. Called the 3.15 update – or Expedition – it’s a massive new content drop themed around a “group of Kalguurans who have set out on an expedition to investigate the fate of their ancestors and recover special ruined artifacts they left behind”.

Alongside new characters to meet and things to do, it’ll add a new challenge league, make the game trickier overall, and shake up the game’s meta by adding gems… lots and lots of new gems.

As the action RPG game fans know well, gems are essentially what gives Path of Exile characters their active skills and then allow players to augment these further. There are already hundreds in the game, across both the active and support gem types, but Grinding Gear Games is adding a ton more with the Expedition expansion.

“For quite a while now, the way we have approached new skills in Path of Exile expansions is to make a bunch of gems themed around an entirely new build or dramatically augmenting a few existing builds,” Wilson says in the reveal of the new content. He also said the Blood skills from the previous Ultimatum expansion is a good example of this, and notes that, while this approach helps create intriguing new build options, it doesn’t necessarily have a wider-reaching effect across all characters.

“In order to achieve this big metagame shake-up, we came up with a crazy idea for the Expedition expansion: adding a gigantic pile of new gems at once, spread among as many different playstyles as possible,” Wilson explains. “Each one of these gems can of course be used by many different classes, but we used the list of the 19 Ascendancy classes for inspiration when planning these gems.”

There is a lot of content coming to the expansion. The developers also walked us through changes the studio is making to PoE’s difficulty to help address its power creep since launch, the new challenge league content and much more.

Expedition expansion launches on July 23 on PC and MacOS.