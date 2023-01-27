PC Gamers Can Play The Dead Space Remake For Only $15

Gamers hoping to step into the shoes of Issac Clarke once again have been dreaming for the day that Dead Space would be remade or remastered, and it looks like their patience has paid off. Not only do classic difficulty modes return to this faithful remake, but it looks like some new content has also been added for veterans that have survived the Ishumura before.

But, gamers hoping to play this game have a bit of an advantage if they’re planning on playing through this particular title on their PC, instead of an Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5. Thanks to the EA Play program, PC gamers get the chance to jump into this adventure for a much lower cost. Let’s find out how to sign up for EA Play Pro, and what players get for their purchase.

How To Play Dead Space Remake For $15 Instead Of $70

Gamers that happen to have a fairly beefy PC should be happy to learn that they’ll be able to play the newest entry in the beloved Dead Space franchise for a fraction of the cost of their console brethren. However, there are a few caveats that may hold gamers back from this way, such as not owning their purchase, but those wanting to try before they buy, or blast their way through the game should find solace in this method.

The only thing players will need to do is sign up for EA Play Pro, which is a subscription service offered by EA, much like Xbox Game Pass. Players hoping to breeze through this title can sign up for as little as $14.99 per month and will have 30 days to play through this brand-new remake. However, players will not be able to play it once their subscription has ended, so they’ll need to hurry through it or keep subscribing for the months to follow.

Is EA Play Pro Included With Xbox Game Pass?

Gamers that are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass may have heard the term EA Play before, as they are automatically given the ability to play EA games with their subscription. However, this is not the Pro version and would need to be purchased separately.

Xbox and PlayStation gamers would not benefit from the EA Play Pro subscription, as it is only offered for PC players. This could explain why the standard version of EA Play is included with the Game Pass subscription, but not the Pro Version.

While console players may feel a little left out from this special deal, it’s great news for those that are hoping to put their new graphics card to the test. Horror has never looked this good, and it’s exciting to see what lies ahead for gamers as they make a new trip through a familiar world.

Dead Space Remake is available now on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 27th, 2023