Dead Space Remake PC Requirements: Can You Run It?

Many people are excited to play the Dead Space Remake, especially after the glowing reviews from many gaming publications. However, if you are a PC player and can’t wait to preload the Dead Space Remake and get to surviving, you might need to check the PC requirements first. Here are the PC requirements for the Dead Space Remake.

All Dead Space Remake PC Requirements

To put your mind at ease, the Dead Space Remake PC requirements aren’t that steep. While you’ll need a fairly sturdy PC to run the Dead Space Remake at the recommended settings, the requirements aren’t too bad. If worst comes to worst, you can always play the Dead Space Remake on Xbox.

Here are the minimum PC requirements for the Dead Space Remake:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 2600x or Equivalent

Ryzen 5 2600x or Equivalent Processor (Intel): Core i5 8600 or Equivalent

Core i5 8600 or Equivalent Memory: 16 GB

16 GB Graphics card (AMD): RX 5700 or Equivalent

RX 5700 or Equivalent Graphics card (NVIDIA): GTX 1070 or Equivalent

GTX 1070 or Equivalent DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent

12 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 320 KBPS or faster Internet connection

320 KBPS or faster Internet connection Hard-drive space: 50GB SATA SSD

Here are the recommended PC requirements for the Dead Space Remake:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 5600X or Equivalent

Ryzen 5 5600X or Equivalent Processor (Intel): Core i5 11600K or Equivalent

Core i5 11600K or Equivalent Memory: 16 GB

16 GB Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX 6700 XT or Equivalent

Radeon RX 6700 XT or Equivalent Graphics card (NVIDIA): Geforce RTX 2070 or Equivalent

Geforce RTX 2070 or Equivalent DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent

12 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 320 KBPS or faster Internet connection

320 KBPS or faster Internet connection Hard-drive space: 50GB SSD PCIe compatible

But those are just the minimum and recommended PC specs required to run the Dead Space Remake. If you want to experience all of the new features in its fully grimy, slimy splendor, the better your PC setup, the better graphics you’ll get.

The Dead Space Remake will be released on January 27th, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2023