‘Pew, pew’: Nicolás Maduro busts out bizarre dance moves while US warships close in on his coast, but what he’s dancing to is unbelievable

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro showed off some very strange dance moves at a student rally in Caracas. He was dancing to an electronic remix of his own peace slogans while US warships were patrolling nearby waters.

According to Fox News, the performance happened during a National University Student Day celebration. The video shows Maduro moving with energy to the beat. If you watch the clip, you’ll see him doing moves that look like President Donald Trump’s famous dance, but maybe with a looser and more noticeable sway.

The best part came when he made finger guns to match the rhythm. He clearly did a “pew, pew” gesture that the camera caught perfectly. The song itself is the most interesting part here. The track is called “Peace, yes. War, no.” It’s an electronic song that uses recycled phrases from the president’s old speeches about promoting peace and rejecting war. This whole musical act is just the latest in a series of bold performances while tensions with Washington keep growing.

Dancing to his own words while tensions rise

The timing of this musical distraction is really dramatic. While President Maduro preaches peace and drops remix beats, the US is heavily building up its military presence across the Caribbean. The Trump administration has sent warships, bombers, and Marines as part of a major campaign directly targeting drug-trafficking operations in the region.

A US Navy destroyer recently arrived in Trinidad and Tobago. This shows just how serious the military buildup is near Venezuela’s coast. The Pentagon recently announced a massive mission targeting narco-terrorists in the region.

DANCE DIPLOMACY: Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro dances to a remix of his own peace slogans at a rally as U.S. warships patrol nearby amid rising tensions. pic.twitter.com/WsKxqXJpSF — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 25, 2025

This US effort isn’t just about being present. It’s about taking direct action against suspected smuggling operations. The Department of War confirmed that a US military drone strike ordered by President Trump destroyed a vessel in the Eastern Pacific on October 22, 2025. The strike killed three suspected narco-terrorists. The US has even carried out airstrikes on other suspected smuggling vessels.

The diplomatic pressure is also growing quickly. On Monday, the State Department officially labeled the Cartel de los Soles as a foreign terrorist organization. The Cartel de los Soles, or “Cartel of the Suns,” is a huge network of Venezuelan government and military officials who are actively involved in drug trafficking.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio released a statement last week explaining why this label is happening. He said that the Cartel de los Soles and other cartels in Venezuela are “responsible for terrorist violence throughout our hemisphere as well as for trafficking drugs into the United States and Europe.” This is a major political step up, and I think it shows just how serious the US is about going after these specific officials.

.@StateDept intends to designate Cartel de los Soles as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). Headed by the illegitimate Nicolás Maduro, the group has corrupted the institutions of government in Venezuela and is responsible for terrorist violence conducted by and with other… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) November 16, 2025

The strange dance clip came out only about a week after President Maduro pulled off another musical stunt. He sang John Lennon’s “Imagine” at a rally. He used the former Beatles member as a symbol of peace, calling him a poet and musician who left a “gift to humanity.” Earlier, Maduro begged for talks with Trump before the brutal rejection.

Maduro stopped mid-speech to talk about the song. He encouraged young people to read the lyrics and think about its meaning. He said, “What a beautiful song. The lyrics, young people, look up the lyrics. It’s an inspiration for all time. It’s an anthem for all eras and generations that John Lennon left as a gift to humanity. Long live the eternal memory of that great poet and musician, John Lennon.”

It’s truly wild to see this level of musical distraction used as a political tool while the US is ramping up military operations to stop drug trafficking right off the coast. The difference between Maduro’s electronic peace remix and the presence of US warships couldn’t be more striking.

