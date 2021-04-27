Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Dates Announced

Coming off one of the biggest and strangest years in the game’s history, players can start to look forward to Pokémon GO Fest 2021 with the announcement of the official dates. This event has been one of the game’s most popular, with last year shifting to an all remote celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s not clear just yet what form this year’s event will take, but Niantic wants players to be sure to mark the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 dates on their calendar.

Those dates are July 17th and 18th, 2021. What will happen on these two days? Unfortunately few other details have been revealed. Niantic simply says “What does this year’s event have in store? Well, you’ll just have to wait and see! 2021 marks both the twenty-fifth anniversary of Pokémon and the fifth anniversary of Pokémon GO, so trust us when we say you won’t want to miss Pokémon GO Fest 2021! We can’t wait to celebrate another summer together. Stay tuned for more details!”

With vaccine rollout doing well in the US many might expect the GO Fest event to return to an in-person, community-based celebration. That is certainly possible, but this is a global game and a worldwide event so don’t be surprised if it stays remote for one more year before going back in-person in 2022.

In fact, the at-home version of Pokémon GO Fest went off quite well last year and delivered a fun experience to players who had only begun the long lockdown that would follow. Since then the game has had many events tailored to players with limited mobility. Even if there is an in-person aspect to Pokémon GO Fest 2021, the at-home portion will likely remain or even be expanded and improved upon.

So that’s the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 dates with a promise of more info to come. Be sure to check back closer to the event to find out all the details.

- This article was updated on:April 27th, 2021