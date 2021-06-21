Pokémon GO – July Community Day to Feature Tepig

The first details about July Community Day are finally here for Pokémon GO players, with Niantic announcing that the event will feature Tepig as the star. It’s also coming up pretty soon, hitting on July 3rd and offering a lot of additional bonuses and features. So let’s dive into what details we know so far about Pokémon GO’s Tepig Community Day in July 2021.

Pokémon GO Tepig Community Day Details

Let’s explain all that we know about the July 2021 Community Day in Pokémon GO by answering the important questions you have right now, starting with when it will be.

When is Tepig Community Day in Pokémon GO

Tepig Community Day will take place on Saturday, July 3rd starting at 11am in your local time zone. As usual its main benefits, including the massively increased Tepig spawn rate in the wild, will last for six hours until 5pm with the exclusive move extended for an additional two hours. So let’s break down all of the bonuses and features you’ll enjoy for that time.

What are the Tepig Community Day Bonuses and Features

Here’s all that we currently know will be going on during Tepig Community Day in Pokémon GO.

3x Catch Stardust

Incense and Lures activated during the event will last 3 hours

Increased Tepig spawns in the wild with boosted shiny rate

Five snapshot photobombs by Tepig

Evolve Pignite into Emboar that knows Blast Burn charged attack Lasts until 7pm

A $1 ticket to access the Roasted Berries Special Research quest

A Community Day box 50 Ultra Balls 5 Incense 5 Star Pieces an Elite Charged TM Cost: 1,280 PokéCoins



Can Tepig be Shiny?

One of the main benefits of any Community Day event in Pokémon GO is the boosted shiny rate of the featured Pokémon. This is no different during Tepig Community Day. You can expect to see a bunch of them, if you play throughout the six hour event and encounter all of the Tepig you see along the way. Using Incense and/or Lures will help as well, but also watch for Field Research or pick up the Roasted Berries ticket once it is available to try to get more of them.

And that’s all we know so far about Tepig Community Day in Pokémon GO. Check back closer to the event for more details.

- This article was updated on:June 21st, 2021