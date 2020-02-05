Pokèmon GO – Pokèmon Day Event Details Revealed

The Pokèmon franchise turns twenty four years old this year on February 27th. The big day is usually celebrated through major events and rewards in any active games, with Pokèmon GO often serving up the biggest events of them all. Niantic surely had plans again this year and earlier today they revealed them to the world. There’s tons of stuff going on for a few days surrounding the celebration. Here’s all the Pokèmon GO Pokèmon Day event details for 2020.

Pokèmon GO – Pokèmon Day Event Details

Things kick off on February 25th and run until March 2nd. Tying directly into another Pokèmon Day item, Armored Mewtwo and various other characters featured in the new Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution movie will be appearing in the game. Armored Mewtwo will be a bit different this time, featuring the Psystrike charge attack. Various other characters from the film will appear in special four star raids with unique “clone” variants, including the ever popular starters: Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Charmander.

Outside of tie ins to the movie though, there’s still a lot going on in Pokèmon GO. “Keep a lookout for Pikachu and Eevee wearing party hats appearing in the wild,” says Niantic. “Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle sporting the same festive look will be hatching from 7 km Eggs. There’s a chance that any of these partying Pokémon could be Shiny, too!”

Players will also be able to perform two special trades per day, allowing them to swap unique and shiny characters without as much worry over the limitation. Finally on March 1st there will be a special raid event on March 1st from 2pm to 5pm local time. Party hat wearing Nidorino and Gengar will be in raids. Gengar will feature Lick and Psychic as his moveset, and both can appear in their shiny versions. Players will also be able to receive up to five raid passes for free during these hours.

And that’s all the details for the Pokèmon GO Pokèmon Day event.