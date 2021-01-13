Pokémon GO PSA – Heatran Raid Hour is Today

Heatran has been available in legendary five star raids for a few days now, and many times before that. And yet many players can just never get enough of the firey legendary beast. Thankfully, they have another chance to get their fill with Heatran Raid Hour coming later today. If you’d like to participate then we’ve got everything you need to know right here, including when it is, what the best Heatran counters are, and much more. Here’s a quick rundown of Heatran Raid Hour in Pokémon GO.

When is Heatran Raid Hour

Heatran Raid Hour takes place in Pokémon GO at 6pm on Wednesday, January 13th and ends at 7pm on the same day. These times are all local, so it doesn’t matter what time zone you are in the event kicks off at 6pm. Unfortunately, unlike with Spotlight Hours there are no additional bonuses during the Raid Hour so the only benefit is that almost every gym in the game will have a Heatran raid available. With such little time to do all the raids you want, it’s important to know how to beat Heatran in Pokémon GO, so here’s the best Heatran counters in the game.

The Best Heatran Counters

We previously prepared a full Heatran raid guide to help players through the battle, so check that out for all the details. However, if all you want are the best Heatran counters then we’ve copied that here for your use during Raid Hour. Below are the top Pokémon to have on your team if you’re going after Heatran in Pokémon GO.

Pokémon Fast Attack Charged Attack Garchomp Mud Shot Earthquake Landorus Mud Shot Earth Power Rhyperior Mud-Slap Earthquake Groudon Mud Shot Earthquake Excadrill Mud-Slap Drill Run Rhydon Mud-Slap Earthquake Golurk Mud-Slap Earth Power Krookodile Mud-Slap Earthquake Golem Mud-Slap Earthquake Donphan Mud-Slap Earthquake Swampert Mud Shot Earthquake Flygon Mud Shot Earthquake

Once you defeat him the question will be if he’s shiny or not, which of course comes down to determination and a lot of luck.

How to Get Shiny Heatran

Since he’s been available so much in the past, the biggest reason to take part in Raid Hour is to possibly secure a shiny Heatran. The shiny odds are still low, about 1 in 20 for legendary raids, so if you want one you either need to do a lot of Heatran raids or get very lucky. Finishing 20 raids will often give you at least one shiny, but RNG can make it so you have to do dozens or hundreds. The only key to getting shiny Heatran is to do as many raids as you can while he’s available.

And that’s everything you need to know about Heatran raid hour in Pokémon GO. Good luck out there!