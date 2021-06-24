Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Collection Details Revealed

The Pokémon franchise is celebrating its 25th anniversary and Pokémon TCG will join in on the fun with the release of the Celebrations Collection of new cards. Celebrating the history of the series as well as the Trading Card Game itself, this looks like a collector’s dream come true so far. We don’t yet have all of the details, but the collection is shaping up to be a big one for longtime fans and newcomers who might want to take this chance to catch up. Here’s all the details we know about the newly announced Pokémon TCG: Celebrations collection.

Featuring fan-favorite Pokémon characters along with returning art from previous sets, the Pokémon TCG: Celebrations expansion looks to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the franchise in a big way.

The full announcement reads “Each Celebrations booster pack will contain four uniquely designed cards—all with foil treatments and a 25th anniversary logo—that feature characters from all regions of the Pokémon universe, from Pikachu to Zamazenta plus familiar faces like Professor Oak. In addition, Celebrations will introduce a special subset of 25 cards that are close remakes of iconic cards from the history of the Pokémon TCG, including Base Set Charizard, Umbreon ☆, and Tapu Lele-GX.”

Collectors and players will have a variety of ways to collect them all in this new set with products rolling out throughout October 2021. Here’s the planned releases with their release date in stores. The first few releases will be available on October 8th, other dates are noted below.

Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Collection—Dragapult Prime

Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Collections—Lance’s Charizard V and Dark Sylveon V

Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Deluxe Pin Collection

Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Elite Trainer Box

Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Mini Tins

Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Special Collection—Pikachu V-UNION

Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Premium Figure Collection—Pikachu VMAX (available on Oct. 22, 2021)

Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Ultra-Premium Collection (available on Oct. 22, 2021)

Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Collector Chest (available in October 2021)

The Pokémon Trading Card Game has been a global phenomenon ever since it debuted in 1996. Lately though there has clearly been a resurgence in popularity with new sets selling out everywhere they are stocked. Expansions have been hitting frequently, and this new one will surely be popular with players and collectors alike.

Watch for more info as we get closer to the October 2021 release date for Pokémon TCG: Celebrations collection expansion.

- This article was updated on:June 24th, 2021