Police say an Iowa man fired at drivers on I-35, then shot at 2 people who stopped to check on him and told officers ‘I had to kill people today’

Andrew Tanaka is currently in custody at the Warren County Jail after facing four counts of attempted murder following a shooting spree on Interstate 35. The 27-year-old Iowa man was taken into police custody on Monday afternoon after he allegedly targeted random drivers on the highway, which left one woman injured. The situation unfolded around 3:30 p.m. on Monday in Martensdale, Iowa, according to Law&Crime.

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Several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene after receiving multiple 911 calls regarding a man discharging a firearm. When officers arrived, they discovered that bullets and one woman who had struck several vehicles had sustained a gunshot wound to her shoulder. The woman’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening by medical personnel.

According to a witness statement included in a legal affidavit, the events began when Tanaka pulled a black Chevrolet Equinox alongside a Subaru Outback. The witness observed Tanaka fire at least two rounds into the Subaru, which resulted in the female driver being hit. The witness further reported that Tanaka continued driving and caught up to her BMW, where he allegedly fired another shot at her vehicle.

The shooting allegedly did not stop after the first car was hit

As Tanaka continued his drive northbound, he reportedly rear-ended a Nissan Altima carrying two people. The two individuals exited the Altima to check on the driver of the Equinox. Police stated that Tanaka then exited his disabled vehicle while armed with a handgun and allegedly fired one shot at the windshield of the Altima. Officers eventually located Tanaka down the road on the shoulder of the interstate, still carrying the firearm, and proceeded to arrest him without incident.

Deputies from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, West Des Moines police, and Iowa State Patrol troopers responded to reports of gunfire. Officers found Tanaka near mile marker 62, about six miles from where they first responded. The interstate was closed for several hours while investigators processed the scene. According to the affidavit, Tanaka told police, “I had to kill people today.”

🚨CRITICAL PUBLIC SAFETY UPDATE: Suspect Andrew Tanaka, 27, is in custody after launching unprovoked shootings at moving vehicles on Interstate 35 in Iowa.

Tanaka faces four counts of attempted murder following the highway terror. pic.twitter.com/KlC3omP1uM — Maverick (@PainInYourFeed) October 7, 2026

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the shooting. Investigators also allege the rounds fired at the Subaru went through the driver’s side window and struck the woman in her left shoulder. Tanaka is now facing four counts of attempted murder, a Class B felony in Iowa. He also faces a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

He is being held on a $1 million cash bond while he awaits further legal proceedings, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating alongside the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. However, the 27-year-old has not been convicted, as the attempted murder counts remain allegations that prosecutors would have to prove in court.

His next court appearance, a preliminary hearing, is currently scheduled for October 16, and more details from the affidavit could surface as the attempted murder case moves through Warren County District Court.

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